 

EANS-Voting Rights Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.10.2020, 18:10  |  58   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Overview
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay
attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association
City: New York City
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s): 1. College Retirement Equities Fund; 2. TIAA-CREF Qnt
Intl Small-Cap Equity Fund
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.10.2020
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
| | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | | | | |
|which threshold| 4.13 % | 0.00 % | 4.13 % | 115 187 982 |
| was crossed / | | | | |
| reached | | | | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | | | | |
| notification | 3.96 % | 0.00 % | 3.96 % | |
|(if applicable)| | | | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A: Voting rights attached to shares |
|______________________________________________________________________________|
| | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights |
| |_______________________________|________________________________|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
| | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) |
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
|AT0000831706 | 0| 4 756 099| 0.00 %| 4.13 %|
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
| SUBTOTAL A | 4 756 099 | 4.13 % |
|_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|
Seite 1 von 4
Wienerberger Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Das ändert sich 2021 an der privaten Krankenversicherung (FOTO)
Instagram, YouTube und Zoom erstmals unter den Top100 von Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2020 ...
Kommunale Arbeitgeber setzen auf rasche Einigung und verurteilen Streiks
Von Anzeigenmatern zu digitalen Kampagnen: Werbeagentur Hettenbach sagt danke für 75 Jahre (FOTO)
Starkes profitables Wachstum bei Sartorius
Technologie-Revolution im Skigebiet: Das Handy wird zum Skiticket
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2020 Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein / Zwischen Binnenland und Waterkant: Schleswig-Holsteins Immobilienpreise steigen weiter
Strategische Partnerschaft zwischen TOGG und Farasis / Farasis und TOGG unterzeichnen eine ...
Falcon.io führt Instagram-Messaging-Support ein
Steve Higgins von Freeport-McMoRan wird Vorstandsvorsitzender des internationalen Kupferverbandes
Titel
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
WAZ: Altmaiers Pläne für das Kabel-TV stoßen auf immer mehr Widerstand
IG-Metall-Bezirksleiter Giesler warnt vor "Managern mit offenen Rechnungen bei ...
Deutscher Fairness-Preis 2020 / Verbrauchervotum: Auszeichnung der fairsten Unternehmen Deutschlands - Preisträger in 57 Kategorien
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Liberty-Steel-Inhaber Gupta: Zusammenschluss mit Thyssenkrupp sichert Arbeitsplätze
Super E10 billiger - Diesel teurer (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:08 Uhr
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX mit plus 0,04 Prozent gut behauptet
19.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX gibt Gewinne vor Handelsschluss ab
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
08.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Sehr fest - Positive internationale Anlegerstimmung
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
02.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Kursgewinne nach volatilem Handelstag
29.09.20
EANS-News: Wienerberger Strategy 2023: Strong Foundations For Sustainable Growth
26.09.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
14.116
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
19.10.20
30
Bonds Yield und Price veränderungen .Was bedeutet das
19.10.20
182
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
15.10.20
14
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022
13.10.20
648
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?