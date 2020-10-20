 

Alexion to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the US financial markets open on October 29, 2020. Following the release of the financial results, Alexion management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

To participate in this conference call, dial (866) 762-3111 (USA) or (210) 874-7712 (International), conference ID 6582445 shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed on the Investor page of http://ir.alexion.com and an archived version will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

[ALXN-E]

