Oncocyte Announces Third Quarter Growth of DetermaRx Physician Adoption and Testing Volume

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today provided an update on DetermaRx’s global growth and adoption. DetermaRx is a treatment stratification test that identifies stage I-IIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients at high risk of recurrence, despite ostensibly curative surgery, who may benefit from the addition of chemotherapy. Since DetermaRx was commercially launched in the U.S. in January, it has begun to be reimbursed by Medicare and multiple private payers. It has seen rapid adoption in its first year of launch across 67 hospitals, including the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and National Cancer Institute (NCI) cancer centers.

Key third quarter DetermaRx growth metrics:

Testing volume of DetermaRx more than doubled from the second quarter to 175 billable samples.

Maintained a re-order rate of ~60%.

Onboarded hospitals increased to 67, including prestigious National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and National Cancer Institute (NCI) cancer centers.

DetermaRx adoption has expanded at major healthcare systems, including HCA Healthcare, Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), Florida Cancer Specialists (FCS), Scripps Health, and Providence Cancer Institute.

DetermaRx is now approved to be incorporated in the standard testing menu at a very influential NCI center as well as FCS, one of the largest cancer centers in Florida.



Expanded international distribution of DetermaRx through an agreement with GenCell, a specialized oncology diagnostics distributor with operations in Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil, effective September 10, 2020.



“We are encouraged by the increasing quarter-over-quarter growth of DetermaRx,” said Padma Sundar, Head of Commercial at Oncocyte. “Our rapid growth is taking place across all important metrics, such as test volume, reorder rate, inclusion in hospital ordering systems, and test adoption at premiere community practices as well as prestigious National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer centers and National Comprehensive Network Cancer (NCCN) centers. We believe the rapid adoption of DetermaRx reflects the significant clinical need for this test, which is the only test currently available to drive critical treatment decisions for early-stage lung cancer patients who may be at risk for recurrence. Our compelling new prospective data demonstrate that treatment informed by DetermaRx significantly improves lung cancer patient survival, and we believe this test could be practice-changing, potentially guiding the use of not only chemotherapy but also the use of targeted therapies in the future.”