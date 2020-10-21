 

Establishment Labs Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue and Cash Balance

  • $22 million to $23 million 3rd Quarter Preliminary Revenue
  • Cash Balance at September 30, 2020 an Estimated $81.0 million
  • Company to Announce Full 3rd Quarter Results on November 9

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today reported strong preliminary revenue and cash figures for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $22.0 million to $23.0 million, comparable to the $22.9 million reported for the same period in 2019, and more than double the $10.5 million reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company’s cash balance at September 30, 2020 was an estimated $81.0 million.

“We are very pleased with our performance during the third quarter, which reflects strong sequential growth and a diligent focus on cost control,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Chief Executive Officer of Establishment Labs. “Our business is recovering with the strength and resiliency we had hoped for, and this success speaks to our highly differentiated product portfolio. Combined with our robust pipeline of innovative new technologies, we believe that our business is well positioned to continue gaining market share.”

Third Quarter Earnings Call Information
Establishment Labs intends to announce its full third quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020, and will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 376-9925 (U.S. and Canada) or (629) 228-0732 (International) and use conference ID number 9187774. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the “Investor Relations” section of the Establishment Labs website at www.establishmentlabs.com.

About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA) is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine platform. Motiva Implants are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

