 

AMC Networks to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter 2020 on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Networks will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors”. Those parties interested in participating via telephone please dial 877-347-9170 with the conference ID number 1572997 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 1572997). The call replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Internet replays will also be available on the AMC Networks website beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Networks Inc.
Dedicated to creating and distributing bold and inventive stories fueled by the artistic vision of dynamic storytellers, AMC Networks owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning brands in television and film. Cable television networks AMCBBC AMERICA (through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFCSundanceTV, and WE tv; independent film production and distribution division IFC Films; and premium streaming video services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, UMC and AMC Premiere, the offering that gives subscribers commercial-free access to AMC shows, produce and deliver distinctive, compelling and culturally relevant content that engages audiences across multiple platforms. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its television production and worldwide content distribution division; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business. For more information, please visit www.amcnetworks.com.

Contacts:
Seth Zaslow
Investor Relations
646-273-3766
seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

Georgia Juvelis
Corporate Communications
917-542-6390
georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com


