Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran Joins Pittsburgh Works Together Board of Directors

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), announced today that its president, Mike Doran, has joined the board of directors of Pittsburgh Works Together – a Pittsburgh-based coalition of labor, business and civic leaders. Pennsylvania American Water recently joined the ranks of Pittsburgh Works Together member companies to demonstrate its commitment to economic development, a clean environment, and a strong union workforce in the greater Pittsburgh region.

Mike Doran, President, Pennsylvania American Water (Photo: Business Wire)

“As the water or wastewater provider for nearly 550,000 people in Allegheny and Washington counties and a proud union employer, Pennsylvania American Water is aligned with Pittsburgh Works Together’s mission of a strong economy fueled by responsible industries that value workers and the environment,” said Mike Doran, president of Pennsylvania American Water and senior vice president of American Water’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “Our commitment to safety, workforce development, and maintaining solid relationships with labor organizations make our connection with Pittsburgh Works Together a natural fit, and ultimately our customers and communities benefit from a strong economy and robust local workforce.”

In this leadership role, representing the only water/wastewater utility in the coalition, Doran brings valuable insight to the region’s infrastructure investment needs and the role private companies can play in infrastructure investments to help make the region more competitive and sustainable. Prior to joining Pennsylvania American Water in 2019, Doran served as vice president of operations for Duquesne Light Company in Pittsburgh, where significant safety, infrastructure and operational improvements were made under his leadership. Pennsylvania American Water employs approximately 650 unionized employees in Pennsylvania – more than half of its total workforce.

“Having a company with the stature of Pennsylvania American Water join our coalition is a testament to our shared vision for our region and the progress we’ve made in pushing this vision forward,” said Jeff Nobers, executive director of Pittsburgh Works Together. “The experience of Mike Doran and his team will be invaluable and provides another important industry perspective to our mission.”

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Pittsburgh Works Together

Pittsburgh Works is committed to creating an inclusive vision of economic progress that embraces and respects both traditional legacy industries and emerging ones while honoring the diversity of cultures and traditions inherent to each and ensuring a sustainable environment. Pittsburgh Works seeks a Pittsburgh and a region in which the lines between “old” and “new” economy are erased and respect is shown for our work ethic and dedication to community, while building a future for all.

