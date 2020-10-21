 

Kforce Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Date and Participation at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, will release third quarter results post-market on Monday, November 2, 2020 and host a conference call to discuss the results. The call will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. The dial-in number is (877) 344-3890 and the conference passcode is Kforce. A replay of the call will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET Monday, November 2, 2020 until November 9, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056, passcode 7982477.

This call is also being webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed through Kforce’s web site at http://investor.kforce.com. The webcast replay will be available until November 9, 2020.

Also announced today, Kforce management will participate at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 19, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. ET. A link to the J.P. Morgan webcast can be accessed at http://investor.kforce.com/ under “Events and Presentations.”

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. is a domestic professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through our network of over 40 offices and centralized delivery centers, we provide opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 3,000 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.kforce.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release or at the J.P. Morgan 2020 Ultimate Services Investor Conference, other than those of a historical nature, are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance of technology-focused businesses, the secular drivers of technology, the pace of digital transformation, the Firm’s opportunity to continue investing in its future growth, returning capital to its shareholders including the intent and ability to declare and pay quarterly dividends, and the Firm's guidance for the third quarter of 2020. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: business conditions, growth rate in temporary staffing and the general economy; competitive factors; risks due to shifts in the market demand; a reduction in the supply of consultants and candidates or the Firm’s ability to attract and retain such individuals; the success of the Firm in attracting and retaining its management team and key operating employees; the impacts (direct and indirect) of COVID-19 on our business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; changes in the service mix; ability of the Firm to repurchase shares; the occurrence of unanticipated expenses; the effect of adverse weather conditions; changes in our effective tax rate; changes in government regulations, laws and policies that impact our business and our ability to comply with the same; risk of contract performance, delays or termination or the failure to obtain new assignments or contracts, or funding under contracts; changes in client demand and our ability to adapt to such changes; our ability to continue to perform under the government-sponsored COVID-19 related initiatives; continued performance of and improvements to our enterprise information systems; impacts of outstanding litigation or other legal matters, including the risk factors and matters listed from time to time in the Firm’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Firm’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, as well as assumptions regarding the foregoing. The terms “should,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “foresee,” “plan” and similar expressions and variations thereof contained in this press release identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the Firm undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

AT THE FIRM

Michael Blackman
Chief Corporate Development Officer
(813) 552-2927


