Crown Castle Appoints Tammy K. Jones and Matthew Thornton, III to its Board of Directors

Ms. Jones brings more than 25 years of experience in commercial real estate investments, capital markets and finance, and currently serves as the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Basis Investment Group (“Basis”), a multi-strategy commercial real estate investment manager. Mr. Thornton brings over 40 years of leadership and operating experience, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Freight.

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) today announced that, as part of its previously announced Board transition plan, its Board of Directors has appointed Tammy K. Jones and Matthew Thornton, III as directors, effective November 6, 2020. Upon joining the Board, Ms. Jones and Mr. Thornton will be independent directors pursuant to New York Stock Exchange listing standards.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tammy and Matthew to the Board and look forward to the contributions they will make as members of our Board,” said J. Landis Martin, Chairman of the Crown Castle Board of Directors. “Crown Castle will benefit greatly from Tammy’s extensive experience in real estate investing and her focus on the efficient allocation of capital as we continue to invest in assets that will help deliver a nationwide 5G network. In addition, we will rely on Matthew’s substantial expertise in operating large and complex businesses as we continue to expand and scale our small cell business.”

Ari Q. Fitzgerald, Chairman of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee, said, “With the additions of Tammy and Matthew, the Board is confident we are advancing the first phase of our Board transition process with two high caliber individuals who possess the right mix of skills, diversity, backgrounds and experience to help drive continued value creation for all shareholders. We also intend to add a third director with previous experience in the fiber industry.”

THIRD QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS

In a separate press release issued today, Crown Castle released earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and provided its outlook for the full year 2020 and 2021. The Company will host a conference call Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. Supplemental materials for the call will be posted on the Crown Castle website at investor.crowncastle.com.