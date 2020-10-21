Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Declares Distribution for Common Units and Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone,” “BSM,” or “the Company”) today declared the distribution attributable to the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, the Partnership announced the date of its third quarter 2020 earnings call.

The Board of Directors of the general partner has approved a cash distribution for common units attributable to the third quarter of 2020 of $0.15 per unit. Distributions will be payable on November 20, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 13, 2020.

Earnings Conference Call

The Partnership is scheduled to release details regarding its results for the third quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on November 2, 2020. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for November 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at www.blackstoneminerals.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is 877-447-4732 for domestic participants and 615-247-0077 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is 4129508. Call participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through December 4, 2020, at 855-859-2056 for domestic replay and 404-537-3406 for international replay. The conference ID for the replay is 4129508.

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.

