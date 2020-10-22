 

Verona Pharma to Announce Interim Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that it will report its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. GMT to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and reference conference ID 2469127:

  • +1-888-317-6003 for callers in the United States
  • +1-412-317-6061 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com, and an audio replay will be available there for 90 days.

For further information, please contact:

   
Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Communications info@veronapharma.com
   
N+1 Singer
(Nominated Adviser and UK Broker) 		Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell / George Tzimas / Iqra Amin (Corporate Finance)  
Tom Salvesen (Corporate Broking)  
   
Optimum Strategic Communications
(European Media and Investor Enquiries) 		Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com
Mary Clark / Eva Haas / Shabnam Bashir  
   
Argot Partners
(U.S. Investor Enquiries) 		Tel: +1 212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron  

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. The Company raised gross proceeds of $200 million through a private placement in July 2020 and expects the funds to support its operations and Phase 3 clinical program into 2023. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine is in a pilot clinical study in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.


ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Verona Pharma to Present Phase 2b COPD Symptom and Quality of Life Data with Ensifentrine at CHEST 2020
23.09.20
Verona Pharma Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trials with Nebulized Ensifentrine for the Maintenance Treatment of COPD