 

Trip.com Group’s “LIVE for Trip” month-long campaign to further boost travel recovery

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 08:29  |  57   |   |   

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 10 October to 11 November 2020, leading online travel services provider Trip.com Group is launching “LIVE for Trip” as a part of its Travel On initiative to bolster the recovery of the global travel industry and coincide with the company’s 21st anniversary.

The LIVE for Trip series will feature livestreaming events from leading industry representatives and KOLs who will host travel product shows and offer over 150 million USD in travel discounts and giveaways on exciting new travel products.

Every day from 10 October to 11 November, Trip.com Group platforms will host livestreams focused on different travel products and destinations. Trip.com Group regular BOSS live and Trip.com LIVE broadcasts will be joined by airline, hotel, vacation, destination and store exploration programs that showcase the newest travel packages and products on offer. Over 2,500 products tailored for the post-COVID traveler will be shared with customers, featuring over 100 hotel and airline brands, including Inter Continental, Accor, Hyatt, Shimao, Shangri-La and more.

LIVE for Trip will launch over 150 million USD in discounts for customers and funds for industry partners, helping to build on the hundreds of millions of dollars in financial assistance already invested into the industry by Trip.com Group as part of the Travel On initiative.

On 28 October, Trip.com Group platforms will host a marathon livestream broadcast with a primetime BOSS live show in Chengdu, China, a key event marking the 21st anniversary of Trip.com Group. The following day, 29 October, Trip.com Group is holding its Global Partner Summit in Chengdu, a platform to connect our industry partners, share the latest on the industry and promote the revitalization of travel.

On 29 October, Trip.com LIVE shows featuring top tourism KOLs and industry representatives will be hosted in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore, boosting local markets. Regional travelers will have the choice of incredible pre-sales products that come with flexibooking options and health and safety guarantees, giving customers the confidence they need to travel on.

“Cherished memories of our previous trips have given us strength throughout this difficult time, and now, as travel is on track for recovery, we’re working with our partners to give users the confidence, inspiration and freedom to travel on,” said Trip.com Group’s co-founder and executive chairman James Liang.

“Travel is such an important force for good. It’s what brings us together, and breaks down barriers between us, and what the world needs most right now is the freedom to travel on safely,” said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. “With innovation and industry unity there are amazing deals and exciting new products on offer, that moment is now. There’s never been a better time to start planning that next trip, and to travel on.”

Throughout this year Trip.com Group has employed innovative solutions to meet the challenges presented by COVID-19 and push forward the travel recovery. The Travel On: LIVE for Trip campaign embodies a pioneering celebratory spirit and utilizes innovative livestreaming channels to share thousands of new products tailored for today’s travelers.

About Trip.com Group:
Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47aa4456-b563-4cd8 ... 

CONTACT: For additional information, visit Trip.com Group Newsroom 
Media Relations Contact:
Trip.com Group PR 
pr@trip.com 
Tel: (+86) 21 3406 4880 ext 196455

Trip Com Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
03.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/20
29.09.20
Trip.com: Satter Kurssprung - ist das erst der Anfang? Trading-Tipp

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.20
65
C-Trip - China e-commerce