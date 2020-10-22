XCM Solutions, now a part of Wolters Kluwer, named Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

“We are delighted to see XCM Solutions recognized again with this prestigious award from the National Association for Business Resources,” said Jason Marx, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting North America. “When we acquired XCM Solutions, their work culture of collaboration, innovation, and continued emphasis on the professional growth opportunities for their employees were some of the reasons we knew they were a great fit for Wolters Kluwer. We share similar values and an unyielding passion to continuously strive for an inclusive company culture where we attract, develop, and retain high-performing, productive, and diverse talent.”

Boston’s Best and Brightest are selected by an independent research firm, and recognized for their outstanding achievements across a variety of key measures including: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; and Strategic Company Performance. The complete list of the 2020 winners can be found here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005398/en/