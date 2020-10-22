 

HPQ NANO Receives First Order for Spherical Nano Silicon Material from Major Automobile Manufacturer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020   

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF) through its wholly – owned subsidiary, HPQ Nano Silicon Powders inc (“HPQ NANO”), is pleased to announce today that the major automobile manufacturer that demonstrated an interest in the Spherical Nano Silicon powders to be produced by the PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (“NSiR”) (Sept. 30 2020 release) has submitted to HPQ NANO a formal Purchase Order for the material. This represent HPQ NANO first ever nanopowders order.   The manufacturer is well aware that HPQ NANO will only fulfill this first order in December 2020 and, as such, this order is simply a way for them to guarantee to be first in queue for the material.   The automobile manufacture’s name shall remain anonymous for competitive and confidential reasons.

INTEREST IN OUR SPHERICAL NANO SILICON POWDERS IS JUST STARTING!

HPQ NANO is looking forward to the December 2020 start of the Gen1 PUREVAPTM NSiR reactor in order to start delivering material as we work to keep up with the expected strong interest in our Nano Silicon products.

“This is indeed significant news. To have piqued the interest of a major industrial player so early on, and to the point where they have sent us a formal purchase order for product, before production, just to insure their first mover position speaks volumes about where we are and what we are doing,” said Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO of HPQ Silicon and HPQ NANO. “This validate our strategic decision to enter this space. We are extremely proud as a Company to be at this table at this unique time. However, I must caution investors that although this order signals interest in our unique products, we are still at the very preliminary stages and there is no guarantee that anything of commercial value will materialize from these efforts. It does however demonstrate the potential for new and exciting advances by HPQ NANO in the silicon battery space.”

This is a remarkable achievement, and one which clearly underscores both the significant underlying interest in such powders and, as such, the potential impact this product offering could have on the industry.” said P. Peter Pascali CEO and Chairman of PyroGenesis Canada Inc.   As technology provider we would be the first to say that nothing is guaranteed. In every new application there will always be challenges along the way, both anticipated and unanticipated. With that in mind, we are happy to note that at this point in time we see nothing that should prevent us from successfully producing the desired powders using PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor.

