 

FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 28, 2020, to shareholders of record as of close of business on Dec. 14, 2020.

About FIS
FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

21.10.20
FIS Adds Walgreens to Growing Roster of Merchants and Retailers Tapping into the Power of Premium Payback
20.10.20
Worldpay from FIS Expands Operations in Argentina with Domestic Acquiring Capability
15.10.20
Ten Fintech Startups Showcase Innovations at 2020 FIS Accelerator Demo Day
13.10.20
FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Fourth Consecutive Year
07.10.20
FIS to Report Third Quarter Earnings on October 29, 2020
05.10.20
 Volume of Real-time Payments Surges During Pandemic, FIS Reports in New Study
29.09.20
Hidden Champion Fidelity National Information Services: Viel mehr als nur WorldPay?!
23.09.20
FIS Partners with The Clearing House to Bring Real-Time Payments to U.S. Financial Institutions

