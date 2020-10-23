Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Dovitinib Program

Press release

Hørsholm, Denmark (23 October 2020) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced several updates related to its planned filing of a new drug application (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for dovitinib, a pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is one of Allarity’s priority programs.

The Company is announcing an update on timing for its originally planned first NDA filing for dovitinib as a treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC). This NDA is based on non-inferiority to the approved drug sorafenib. The Company’s preparation of the application itself is progressing as scheduled, however the third-party contract manufacturer of the registration batch of the drug is experiencing delays, in part as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A registration batch is a mandatory component of the NDA filing. Due to this reported delay, Allarity is now expecting to file the NDA in 2021.