Fluent, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call on October 29, 2020 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update. The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com . Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.