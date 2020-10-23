 

Nicholas Georgiou Promoted to Lomar Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.10.2020, 15:33  |  67   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Libra Group today confirms the promotion of Nicholas Georgiou to Chief Executive Officer of its Lomar ship owning and management business. Mr Georgiou, 47, has been the company's Chief Operating Officer since 2010 and succeeds Achim Boehme, who tragically lost a brave year-long battle with cancer in July.

Nicholas Georgiou, CEO, Lomar

George Logothetis, Chairman and CEO of the Libra Group, says: "This announcement has long been in our succession planning, with Achim due to have become Chairman of Lomar. Achim's tragic passing left us with a huge void but also a tremendous legacy, in which Nicholas has played a pivotal role – helping to consolidate and lead our business during an incredibly challenging few years for the shipping industry. He has shown the determination, strength and leadership qualities necessary to take our business forward and we celebrate a promotion of Nicholas Georgiou that is richly deserved."

Nicholas Georgiou, who becomes CEO with immediate effect, says: "For the past decade I had the great pleasure of working alongside a first class business leader and am now honoured to follow in Achim's inspiring footsteps. Together with our CFO, Manos Kouligkas, we have streamlined our fleet to focus predominantly on container shipping and are currently seeing a very positive upswing in container charter markets following many difficult years. With a modern, eco-efficient fleet of vessels, Lomar is well positioned to benefit in the decade ahead and together with our talented management team, we look forward to reinforcing our position as a leading ship owning and management business."

Nicholas Georgiou began his career in shipping in 1995 with Golden Union Shipping in Greece, a specialist in dry bulk carriers. He gained a breadth of experience in every aspect of ship ownership and management during his 15 years with the company. Having initially joined the operations department, he led the implementation of the International Safety Management (ISM) Code across the company – driving extensive compliance training among both land-based and shipboard personnel. Nicholas joined Golden Union's chartering division in 2001, where he was engaged in all aspects of chartering including interaction with the company's legal division regarding claims handling.

As COO at Lomar for the past decade, he has been responsible for all of the company's day-to-day commercial, technical and operational activities. Nicholas is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and holds an economics-based degree from UCL in London.

Lomar (www.lomarshipping.com) is a leading ship-owning and management group with a diversified mixed sector fleet of mainly container vessels, plus bulk carriers, and chemical and product tankers. With nearly 45 years of industry expertise as a leading ship owner and operator, Lomar works globally with major first class organisations, from charterers to shipping professionals, regulatory authorities and governments.

Lomar is a subsidiary of the Libra Group, a diverse international business group that is active in 35 countries across six continents. It focuses on six business areas: aviation, energy, hospitality, real estate, shipping and diversified investments.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319038/Nicholas_Georgiou_CEO_Lomar.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloud-based Contact Center Market worth $36.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for a 1.25 MW containerized PEM electrolyser from NREL
ONE Championship Announces Addition of 250 'Superfan' Tickets Now On Sale For ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX 30 October
Swedish Stirling in process for listing on Nasdaq First North Premier
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
Sam Smith and Spotify Team Up with POWSTER To Launch Immersive Augmented Reality Experience for New Single: "Diamonds"
Challau Lets People Around the World 'Teleport' to Virtually Visit Places by Beaming Into Remotely ...
Financial Report July - September 2020
Weather Forecasting Services Market worth $2.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Financial Report July - September 2020
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease