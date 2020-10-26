 

BioSolar Provides Updates on its Battery Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
The Company continues to evaluate the anode component of its technology by testing it in both half and full cell configuration

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSolar, Inc. (OTC:BSRC) (“BioSolar” or the “Company”), a developer of energy storage technology and materials, today reported on the progress of the anode material performance evaluation for its Silicon Oxide Composite technology program, one designed to meet the global automotive need for better batteries and is focused on increasing storage capacity, extending life and lowering cost.

The Company previously reported on the construction and testing of half-cell prototype batteries as a part of the Material Design and Selection process, the first development phase the Silicon Oxide Composite Processing technology program. The half-cell testing was followed by an electrochemical analysis of the materials and process adjustments to further improve the key battery material characteristics. Now, the Company has begun testing a prototype Silicon Oxide anode in full-cell configuration with NCA (LiNiCoAlO2) cathode, and the process of building and testing additional half-cell as well as full-cell batteries will continue until desired anode material properties are obtained.

“The performance of a commercial, full-cell battery is determined by the combination of its anode and cathode. In a half-cell battery, the anode is coupled with known standard potential cathode, enabling an isolated evaluation of the anode’s material performance,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of BioSolar. “This allows our researches to remain laser-focused on the performance and commercial viability of our Silicon Oxide Composite technology program, one designed to meet the global automotive need for better batteries by increasing storage capacity, extending life and lowering cost.”

The Silicon Oxide Composite anode has generated significant interest of late because of its superior cycle and calendar life performance. “By leveraging the knowledge gained from the previous R&D efforts, our research team has made meaningful strides to develop a new processing technology to produce a type of Silicon Oxide Composite anode material targeting manufacturers and end-users within the extremely high-growth EV sector,” concluded Dr. Lee.

