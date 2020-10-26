Medpace Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased 6.5% to $230.4 million, compared to $216.2 million for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency organic basis, revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased 5.8% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Backlog as of September 30, 2020 grew 16.7% to $1.4 billion from $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2019. Net new business awards were $315.4 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.37x for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $285.4 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company calculates the net book-to-bill ratio by dividing net new business awards by revenue.

For the third quarter of 2020, total direct costs were $156.2 million, compared to total direct costs of $152.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $22.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to SG&A expenses of $29.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $41.5 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, versus GAAP net income of $24.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. This resulted in a net income margin of 18.0% and 11.1% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 increased 49.4% to $51.9 million, or 22.5% of revenue, compared to $34.8 million, or 16.1% of revenue, for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency basis, EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 increased 49.9% from the third quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and EBITDA margin to the corresponding GAAP measures is provided below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s Cash and cash equivalents were $219.2 million at September 30, 2020, and the Company generated $59.8 million in cash flow from operating activities during the third quarter of 2020. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter.

The Company had $49.2 million remaining under its authorized share repurchase program at the end of the quarter. Additionally, the Company’s Board of Directors has authorized new share repurchases of the Company’s common stock in the open market or negotiated transactions, at the discretion of management, which brings the total current authorization back to $100 million. The extent and timing of repurchases depends on market conditions, applicable regulatory requirements, and other considerations. The share repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any minimum amount of common stock and any repurchase program may be modified, limited, extended, suspended or terminated at any time at the Company’s discretion. The Company currently expects that any repurchases under the program would be made in compliance with the SEC’s Rules 10b-5 and 10b-18.

2020 Financial Guidance

The Company forecasts 2020 revenue in the range of $880.0 million to $920.0 million, representing growth of 2.2% to 6.9% over 2019 revenue of $861.0 million. GAAP net income for full year 2020 is forecasted in the range of $136.0 million to $144.0 million. Additionally, full year 2020 EBITDA is expected in the range of $180.0 million to $190.0 million. Based on forecasted 2020 revenue of $880.0 million to $920.0 million and GAAP net income of $136.0 million to $144.0 million, diluted earnings per share (GAAP) is forecasted in the range of $3.62 to $3.83. This guidance assumes a full year 2020 tax rate of 15.0% to 16.0% and does not reflect the potential impact of any share repurchases the Company may make pursuant to the share repurchase program.

2021 Financial Guidance

The Company forecasts 2021 revenue in the range of $1.050 billion to $1.125 billion. Full year 2021 EBITDA is expected in the range of $200.0 million to $220.0 million. The Company expects a 2021 full year tax rate of 16.0% to 20.0%.

Conference Call Details

Medpace will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, to discuss its third quarter 2020 results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 800-219-7113 (domestic) or 574-990-1030 (international) using the passcode 6989449.

To access the conference call via webcast, visit the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website at medpace.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available at the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website prior to the start of the call.

A recording of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 until 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. To hear this recording, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using the passcode 6989449.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 39 countries as of September 30, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our forecasted financial results, the anticipated impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our business, and the effective tax rate used for non-GAAP adjustment purposes. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” “forecast,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “project,” “goal,” “objective,” “potential,” “range,” “estimate,” “preliminary,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our financial condition, actual results, performance (including share price performance), or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the potential loss, delay or non-renewal of our contracts, or the non-payment by customers for services we have performed; the failure to convert backlog to revenue at our present or historical conversion rate(s); the failure to maintain or generate new business awards; fluctuation in our results between fiscal quarters and years; the risks and uncertainties related to disruptions to or reductions in business operations or prospects due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as coronavirus disease COVID-19; decreased operating margins due to increased pricing pressure or other factors; our failure to perform our services in accordance with contractual requirements, government regulations and ethical considerations; the impact of underpricing our contracts, overrunning our cost estimates or failing to receive approval for or experiencing delays with documentation of change orders; our failure to increase our market share, grow our business, successfully execute our growth strategies or manage our growth effectively; the impact of a failure to retain key executives or other personnel or recruit experienced personnel; the risks associated with our information systems infrastructure, including potential cybersecurity breaches and other disruptions which could compromise our information; adverse results from customer or therapeutic area concentration; the risks associated with doing business internationally, including the effects of tariffs and trade wars; the risks associated with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other anti-corruption laws; future net losses; the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations; the risks associated with our intercompany pricing policies; our failure to attract suitable investigators and patients to our clinical trials; the liability risks associated with our research and development services, including risks of liability resulting from harm to patients; the risks related to our Phase I clinical services; inadequate insurance coverage for our operations and indemnification obligations; fluctuations in exchange rates; the risks related to our relationships with existing or potential customers who are in competition with each other; our failure to successfully integrate potential future acquisitions; the potential impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets; our limited ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards or other tax attributes; the risks associated with the use and disposal of hazardous substances and waste; the failure of third parties to provide us critical support services or supplies; our limited ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the risks associated with potential future investments in our customers’ business or drugs; general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including financial market conditions; the impact of a natural disaster or other catastrophic event; negative outsourcing trends in the biopharmaceutical industry and a reduction in aggregate expenditures and research and development budgets; our inability to compete effectively with other CROs; the impact of healthcare reform; the impact of consolidation in the biopharmaceutical industry; our failure to comply with federal, state and foreign healthcare laws; the effect of current and proposed laws and regulations regarding the protection of personal data; our potential involvement in costly intellectual property lawsuits; actions by regulatory authorities or customers to limit the scope of indications related to or withdraw an approved drug, biologic or medical device from the market; failure to keep pace with rapid technological changes; the impact of industry-wide reputational harm to CROs; the effect of the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU, which could have implications on our research, commercial and general business operations in the U.K. and the EU; changes in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; risks related to internal control over financial reporting; the risks associated with incurring additional debt or undertaking additional debt obligations; the effect of covenant restrictions under our debt agreements on our ability to operate our business; and fluctuations in interest rates.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on February 25, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. Achievement of anticipated results is subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events, developments or circumstances cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures presented in this press release, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP. Management uses EBITDA and EBITDA margin or comparable metrics as a measurement used in evaluating our operating performance on a consistent basis, as a consideration to assess incentive compensation for our employees, for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget, and to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. See the condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this release for our U.S. GAAP results. Additionally, for reconciliations of EBITDA and EBITDA margin to our closest reported U.S. GAAP measures, refer to the appendix of this press release.

We believe that EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash and non-recurring items. While we believe these financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors, because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to Medpace Holdings, Inc. before income tax expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by Revenue, net for each period. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 230,373 $ 216,238 $ 666,247 $ 631,083 Operating expenses: - Direct service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization 87,577 81,086 262,997 235,522 Reimbursed out-of-pocket expenses 68,637 70,984 207,376 212,563 Total direct costs 156,214 152,070 470,373 448,085 Selling, general and administrative 22,796 29,120 69,775 73,984 Depreciation 2,991 2,062 8,118 6,035 Amortization 1,950 2,995 5,927 11,834 Total operating expenses 183,951 186,247 554,193 539,938 Income from operations 46,422 29,991 112,054 91,145 Other income (expense), net: Miscellaneous income (expense), net 584 (273 ) 1,440 (574 ) Interest (expense) income, net (16 ) (253 ) 336 (1,956 ) Total other income (expense), net 568 (526 ) 1,776 (2,530 ) Income before income taxes 46,990 29,465 113,830 88,615 Income tax provision 5,530 5,488 19,312 17,985 Net income $ 41,460 $ 23,977 $ 94,518 $ 70,630 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.16 $ 0.67 $ 2.64 $ 1.97 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 0.63 $ 2.50 $ 1.88 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,552 35,939 35,654 35,829 Diluted 37,763 37,835 37,715 37,507

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) As Of September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,227 $ 131,920 Accounts receivable and unbilled, net 134,087 155,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,691 29,446 Total current assets 395,005 317,028 Property and equipment, net 71,472 47,292 Operating lease right-of-use assets 109,533 52,152 Goodwill 662,458 662,396 Intangible assets, net 48,423 54,350 Deferred income taxes 477 376 Other assets 8,774 9,477 Total assets $ 1,296,142 $ 1,143,071 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,878 $ 22,404 Accrued expenses 116,996 109,252 Advanced billings 202,612 192,359 Other current liabilities 22,910 18,987 Total current liabilities 358,396 343,002 Operating lease liabilities 110,670 45,212 Deferred income tax liability 19,861 12,849 Other long-term liabilities 15,586 15,725 Total liabilities 504,513 416,788 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par-value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Common stock - $0.01 par-value; 250,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 35,757,453 and 36,065,278 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 357 360 Treasury stock - 200,000 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (6,030 ) (6,030 ) Additional paid-in capital 687,618 666,585 Retained earnings 111,807 68,109 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,123 ) (2,741 ) Total shareholders’ equity 791,629 726,283 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,296,142 $ 1,143,071

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 94,518 $ 70,630 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 8,118 6,035 Amortization 5,927 11,834 Stock-based compensation expense 10,823 18,034 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount - 954 Noncash lease expense 9,968 7,212 Deferred income tax provision 6,911 2,839 Amortization and adjustment of deferred credit (531 ) (601 ) Other (85 ) 1,768 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled, net 21,400 (5,982 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,820 ) (9,039 ) Accounts payable (5,611 ) 2,818 Accrued expenses 7,619 15,427 Advanced billings 10,355 21,901 Lease liabilities (7,507 ) (6,477 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 1,093 7,574 Net cash provided by operating activities 153,178 144,927 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment expenditures (23,554 ) (12,152 ) Other 74 (1,262 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,480 ) (13,414 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from stock option exercises 8,753 5,686 Repurchases of common stock (50,827 ) - Payment of debt - (80,438 ) Net cash used in financing activities (42,074 ) (74,752 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (317 ) (753 ) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 87,307 56,008 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period 131,920 23,282 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period $ 219,227 $ 79,290

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA Net income (GAAP) $ 41,460 $ 23,977 $ 94,518 $ 70,630 Interest expense (income), net 16 253 (336 ) 1,956 Income tax provision 5,530 5,488 19,312 17,985 Depreciation 2,991 2,062 8,118 6,035 Amortization 1,950 2,995 5,927 11,834 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 51,947 $ 34,775 $ 127,539 $ 108,440 Net income margin (GAAP) 18.0 % 11.1 % 14.2 % 11.2 % EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 22.5 % 16.1 % 19.1 % 17.2 %

FY 2020 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Forecast 2020 Forecast 2020 Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share Low High Low High Net income and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 136.0 $ 144.0 $ 3.62 $ 3.83 Amortization 7.9 7.9 Depreciation 11.6 11.6 Income tax provision 24.9 26.9 Interest income, net (0.4 ) (0.4 ) EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 180.0 $ 190.0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005716/en/