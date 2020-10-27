 

DOVRE GROUP TRADING STATEMENT JANUARY 1 – SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 07:45  |  108   |   |   

Dovre Group Plc                       Stock exchange release             October 27, 2020 at 8.45 a.m.

DOVRE GROUP TRADING STATEMENT JANUARY 1 – SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Dovre’s net sales January to September totaled EUR 59.7 (59.8) million and operating result was EUR 1.8 (2.0) million, Q3 net sales totaled to EUR 16.5 (21.6) million and operating result was EUR 0.6 (1.5) million.

Dovre Group Plc issues today a trading statement for the nine months ended on September 30, 2020. The figures presented in this trading statement are not audited. Last year’s corresponding period in parentheses.

July–September 2020

  • Net sales EUR 16.5 (21.6) million – decrease 23.7% following the temporary slowdown in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the adverse impacts of currency exchange rates.
    • Project Personnel: net sales EUR 13.4 (20.3) million – decrease 33.6%.
    • Consulting: net sales EUR 3.1 (1.4) million – increase 121.6%.
  • Operating result EUR 0.6 (1.5) million – decrease 59.0%. In the comparison period operating result included a non-recurring gain of EUR 0.8 million from the sale of Kuukoti office premises.

January–September 2020

  • Net sales EUR 59.7 (59.8) million – decrease 0.3%. Net sales at constant currencies increased by 6.7% year-on-year.
    • Project Personnel: net sales EUR 48.9 (55.4) million – decrease 11.8%.
    • Consulting: net sales EUR 10.8 (4.4) million – increase 145.1%.
  • Operating result EUR 1.8 (2.0) million – decrease 13%. Operating result increased by 50%, if the non-recurring gain of EUR 0.8 million from the sale of Kuukoti office premises in the comparison period is excluded.
  • Net cash flow from operating activities EUR 2.0 (2.2) million.

Outlook for 2020 unchanged (issued on 28 April 2020):

The impact of the pandemic, oil price and currencies on Dovre's operations and business environment will depend on the duration and extent of the crisis. Based on the current situation, Dovre’s net sales are expected to be slightly below 2019 and the operating profit is expected to be in line with 2019 excluding non-recurring items and currency effects.

Due to the company's healthy balance sheet and sound business, we still consider Dovre's long-term growth opportunities and prospects to be good.

ARVE JENSEN, CEO:

Seite 1 von 6
Dovre Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Covenant Logistics Group Announces Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results
Christina Lake Cannabis Completes Inaugural Harvest – Crop Exceeds Target by 44%, Reaching 32,500 ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Dovre Group’s payment of dividend