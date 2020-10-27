 

UPS Aims To Sign Up 50,000 At ‘UPS Brown Friday’ Hiring Events Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 12:00  |  34   |   |   

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • One-day hiring blitz on October 30 is part of UPS’s larger effort to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees
  • Nearly 250 virtual and in-person job fairs will be held in company locations nationwide

UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced today that it expects to sign-up at least 50,000 seasonal employees this Friday, October 30, in its annual one-day ‘UPS Brown Friday’ hiring blitz at company locations across the country. 

Nearly a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off the holiday shopping season, UPS Brown Friday brings nearly 250 virtual and in-person hiring fairs. The company will hire thousands of candidates on the spot – part of its broader effort, announced last month, to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers to support its annual holiday shipping rush.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Charlene Thomas. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs this Friday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

A list of local hiring events is available here.

Most of this year’s hiring events will be virtual. Applicants will check into a virtual lobby, then do online interviews with UPS Human Resources representatives.

Some company locations will hold in-person events, where allowed by local health authorities. Those events will strictly adhere to safety restrictions including requiring masks and social distancing, with applicants waiting outside the building before being called in for an interview. All in-person hiring events will include a virtual option.

Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can still apply easily online, at UPSjobs.com. Videos featuring employees describing their work experience at UPS are also available at that UPS jobs website. 

The full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers,  and driver-helpers – have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment. UPS has invested nearly $670 million in tuition assistance – nearly $30 million a year since the program was established in 1997 – helping over 300,000 employees pay for their college education.

Visual assets can be found here.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.pressroom.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com. 

CONTACT: UPS Media Relations
404-828-7123
pr@ups.com

United Parcel Service Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:18 Uhr
Paketbranche erwartet noch stärkeres Weihnachtsgeschäft
07:30 Uhr
BERENBERG belässt UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC auf 'Sell'
21.10.20
Ware2Go Merchant Survey: The Delivery Experience Matters, Making Faster Shipping a Competitive Advantage
08.10.20
Ware2Go Launches FulfillmentVu Technology Platform
07.10.20
UPS To Release Third-Quarter Results On Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
07.10.20
Aktien New York: Kursrutsch vom Vortag vergessen
07.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: UPS und Fedex legen dank Deutscher Post deutlich zu

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.20
7
UPS - United Parcel Service