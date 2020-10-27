mophie revamps its flagship juice pack and introduces the juice pack connect universal battery system

juice pack connect is handset-agnostic and works with or without any lightweight case

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, and the No. 1 external battery brand in the U.S.1, today announced the juice pack connect modular system that allows users to do more with their smartphones. With the juice pack connect, users can easily charge their phone on demand using the detachable battery feature.



A product feature video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulhLjPiuDwA&feature=youtu.be