mophie revamps its flagship juice pack and introduces the juice pack connect universal battery system
juice pack connect is handset-agnostic and works with or without any lightweight case
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, and the No. 1 external battery brand in the U.S.1, today announced the juice pack connect modular system that allows users to do more with their smartphones. With the juice pack connect, users can easily charge their phone on
demand using the detachable battery feature.
A product feature video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulhLjPiuDwA&feature=youtu.be
“The juice pack connect demonstrates mophie’s deep commitment to the performance and convenience of mobile power,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at ZAGG Brands. “And it does so in a design that works with any Qi-enabled smartphone, with or without a lightweight protective case. In today’s mobile world, the juice pack connect allows users to do more of everything they love with their smartphone, from talking and watching, to listening and viewing.”
The juice pack connect contains a 5,000mAh battery and allows users to experience a new way to charge. The portable charger delivers up to 70% extra battery2. Simply slide on the juice pack connect to the provided anchor and slide off when charging is complete. An included phone grip easily attaches to the same anchor for a better grip on your phone and doubles as a handy stand when the battery is not in use. The juice pack connect box includes two connect adapters, the connect stand, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and an installation kit.
Additional product features include:
-
Qi-Enabled Compatibility – any Qi-enabled smartphone is compatible with the juice pack connect, including the latest Apple, Samsung, and Google
smartphones.
-
Case Friendly – the juice pack connect can wirelessly charge through lightweight cases.
-
Simple to Operate – an easy-to-use connect anchor system makes using and removing the juice pack connect simple. Just attach the anchor, slide on the battery, and charge on
demand.
-
Power When You Need It – quickly slide on the juice pack when low on power and slide it off when done. There’s never any extra bulk on your phone.
-
Wireless Charging – the juice pack connect wirelessly charges your phone and can be recharged wirelessly with any Qi-enabled pad or stand.
0 Kommentare