LiveRamp Enhances Global Identity Infrastructure to Include Unified ID 2.0

Marketers who work with both LiveRamp and The Trade Desk can now bid on LiveRamp's identifier within The Trade Desk's platform, giving them increased access to addressable inventory, people-based frequency capping and suppression, and the highest possible match of their first-, second-, and third-party data to digital advertising inventory.

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced that it is collaborating with advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) to enable improved addressable advertising and measurement across channels, without a reliance on third-party cookies or device identifiers. Moving forward, Unified ID 2.0 will be made available to publishers via LiveRamp’s Authenticated Identity Infrastructure. Consequently, publishers that deploy LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) will see demand from advertisers using both LiveRamp’s pseudonymous, people-based identifier, and the Unified ID 2.0, and help advertisers optimize digital advertising buys across display, mobile in-app, and Connected TV (CTV).

Industry collaboration is imperative to ensuring the success of a fair, competitive, and open internet centered on a value exchange between content providers and consumers. In parallel, evolving privacy regulations and policy changes from browsers and device makers are pushing for more transparency. By working together to make these solutions interoperable, LiveRamp and The Trade Desk are helping the advertising industry move beyond the antiquated world of cookies and device IDs to a better solution.

“We purposely designed ATS to be essential addressability infrastructure, capable of supporting multiple identifiers in a neutral and interoperable way,” said Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO. “The combined demand from The Trade Desk, the largest independent demand-side platform, and the 400+ global brands using LiveRamp, enables publishers and advertisers to thrive in a post-cookie environment.”

Brands, publishers and consumers benefit significantly from this partnership:

Brands now bidding on LiveRamp’s identifier within The Trade Desk’s platform are able to drive greater media efficiencies and higher return-on-investment (ROI) through improved addressable reach and auditable, transparent measurement across desktop, mobile, and CTV. Further, this collaboration enables critical workflows like people-based targeting, frequency capping and suppression can happen without third-party cookies or device IDs

Publishers that implement ATS gain access to both the LiveRamp online identifier and Unified ID 2.0. This allows them to power engagement and ad spend, while fueling higher CPMs and championing consumer privacy. Publishers can also better measure media spend to demonstrate return-on-ad-spend (ROAS)

Consumers - the heart of the digital value exchange - receive more personalized experiences, while maintaining choice and control over their data

Unified ID 2.0 is a new approach to identity that represents an upgrade to third-party cookies, preserving the value exchange of advertising on the open internet, while providing improved consumer controls. The structure of Unified ID 2.0 was outlined as part of IAB Tech Lab’s Project Rearc, with The Trade Desk developing initial product code. Unified ID 2.0 will be non-commercial, open source, interoperable, and administered by an independent organization.