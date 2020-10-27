 

Guardion Provides Answers to Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the Reasons for Approving the Reverse Stock Split Proposal at Upcoming 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 13:30  |  55   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GHSI) is providing the following answers to frequently asked questions to its stockholders with regard to Proposal 4, which is being considered at the Company’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) on October 29, 2020. Only stockholders of record on September 1, 2020, or the record date, are eligible to attend and vote on proposals presented at the Annual Meeting. The Board recommends a vote “FOR Proposal 4.

IMPORTANT REMINDER FOR GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. STOCKHOLDERS

Time is short – please vote your shares for the
Annual Meeting of Stockholders on October 29, 2020

Your vote may impact the value of your investment
and the future of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

KEY QUESTIONS OUR STOCKHOLDERS ARE ASKING REGARDING PROPOSAL 4: EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

Question Answer
What will happen to Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. if Proposal 4 (Extension of Previously Authorized Reverse Stock Split)
does not pass?

  		Your vote “FOR” Proposal 4 at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on October 29, 2020 is critically important. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market after November 30, 2020. Such delisting would adversely impact the liquidity of the Company’s common stock. Nasdaq requires that a Company maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The Company is requesting from its stockholders an extension of its current authorization to effectuate a reverse stock split (which expires December 5, 2020) to increase the per share price and bid price of the Company’s common stock in order to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq. Additionally, a reverse stock split would potentially make the Company’s common stock more attractive to certain institutional investors, which would provide for a stronger investor base.

 

If Proposal 4 is not approved, the Board of Directors will initiate the previously authorized reverse stock split in November 2020 in order to comply with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements.

 

If Proposal 4 is approved, we intend to appeal any delisting order that Nasdaq issues after November 30, 2020, as we believe that having the continuing discretionary authority to implement a reverse stock split will increase the Company’s chances of receiving temporary relief (not to exceed 180 days from November 30, 2020) from Nasdaq. Such temporary relief will allow the Company additional time to execute on its business initiatives to generate greater stockholder value and hopefully increase the Company’s common share price.
Seite 1 von 4
Guardion Health Sciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Guardion Provides Answers to Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the Reasons for Approving the Reverse Stock Split Proposal at Upcoming 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
26.10.20
Guardion Health Sciences Announces Investigator-Initiated Clinical Trial of Lumega-Z
05.10.20
Guardion Provides Update on Strategy, Business Plans and Initiatives

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
58
Guardion Health Sciences