 

UBS Advisor Jessica Guo Named to Working Mother Magazine's List of Top Wealth Advisor Moms

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 14:05  |  55   |   |   

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Jessica Guo, Managing Director and Financial Advisor with The Guo Group in Wellesley has been named to Working Mother and SHOOK Research’s list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms, for 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005195/en/

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are extremely proud of Jessica for representing UBS on this prestigious list,” said Brittany Manganaro, Branch Manager of the Wellesley office at UBS Wealth Management, “Jessica has achieved an incredible level of success as a Financial Advisor through her dedication, focus, and commitment to her clients, her family, and her community.”

Jessica has over 28 years of experience in the industry across both Asia and the United States. Passionate about giving back to her community, Jessica is active in several local non-profit organizations. She serves on the Board of Overseers at the Boston Children's Museum, The Windsor School Corporation, as well as on the Advisory Board at the Wellesley Chinese Language School.

Jessica holds the designations of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP), Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor SM (CRPC) as well as Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA). She received her MBA from Boston College and her undergraduate degree from Shanghai International Studies University. She is fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, and Shanghai Dialect.

SHOOK Research considered wealth advisors who are mothers with at least one child living at home under the age of 21. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither SHOOK nor Working Mother receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2020.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
CONCHO RESOURCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Concho ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:35 Uhr
DEUTSCHE BANK IM FOKUS: Kurs halten in schwerer See
26.10.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: Corona-Sorgen halten SMI unter 10 000 Punkten
26.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt UBS AG auf 'Underweight'
26.10.20
BERENBERG belässt UBS AG auf 'Hold'
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
23.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Optimistischerer Gewinnausblick von Daimler sorgt für gute Laune
22.10.20
UBS Workplace Wealth Solutions Expands to Provide Corporate Clients With Student Loan Debt, Retirement and Broader Financial Wellness Tools for Their Employees
22.10.20
DAIMLER IM FOKUS: Viel Arbeit und erste Lichtblicke nach dem Corona-Einbruch
21.10.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt UBS AG auf 'Buy'
21.10.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt UBS AG auf 'Hold'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.05.20
49
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden