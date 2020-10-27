UBS Advisor Jessica Guo Named to Working Mother Magazine's List of Top Wealth Advisor Moms

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Jessica Guo, Managing Director and Financial Advisor with The Guo Group in Wellesley has been named to Working Mother and SHOOK Research’s list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms, for 2020.

Recognition of an exceptional career in Financial Services (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are extremely proud of Jessica for representing UBS on this prestigious list,” said Brittany Manganaro, Branch Manager of the Wellesley office at UBS Wealth Management, “Jessica has achieved an incredible level of success as a Financial Advisor through her dedication, focus, and commitment to her clients, her family, and her community.”

Jessica has over 28 years of experience in the industry across both Asia and the United States. Passionate about giving back to her community, Jessica is active in several local non-profit organizations. She serves on the Board of Overseers at the Boston Children's Museum, The Windsor School Corporation, as well as on the Advisory Board at the Wellesley Chinese Language School.

Jessica holds the designations of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP), Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor SM (CRPC) as well as Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA). She received her MBA from Boston College and her undergraduate degree from Shanghai International Studies University. She is fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, and Shanghai Dialect.

SHOOK Research considered wealth advisors who are mothers with at least one child living at home under the age of 21. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither SHOOK nor Working Mother receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2020.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005195/en/