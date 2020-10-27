 

Virtusa Demonstrates Cloud Technology and Industry Expertise with Google Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced that it has successfully achieved twelve Expertise designations as part of Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage Program. Virtusa’s achievements of expertise in priority workloads include Google Cloud ML & ML APIs, Google Cloud Identity and Security, Google Cloud Analytics, Competitive Technology for two major cloud computing services, VM Migration, and Streaming Data Analytics in key industries including Healthcare & Life Sciences, Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Wholesale, and Energy & Utilities.

Achieving Expertise in these areas means that Virtusa has demonstrated strong customer success with Google Cloud. Virtusa is a Google Cloud Premier Partner and offers services to support organizations’ adoption of cloud technologies to drive innovation, scalability, and agility. Virtusa solutions that help Google Cloud clients throughout the cloud journey include:

  • Strategy: Accelerate adoption with comprehensive roadmaps that minimize business disruption and maximize returns.
  • Migration: Rapidly and successfully migrate applications, data, and infrastructure, all while lowering total cost of ownership.
  • Cloud-native: Leverage capabilities to build and deploy solutions at scale while ensuring innovation.
  • Data and analytics: Modernize platforms by building data lakes and analytical platforms that deliver actionable insights quickly.
  • SaaS: Enhance performance and unlock opportunities that drive innovation with Virtusa SaaS applications.
  • Security: Leverage integrated security capabilities that combine tools, best practices, and expertise to counter security threats.
  • Managed services: End-to-end managed services that enable clients to design, run, manage, and optimize applications, infrastructure, and data.

“Virtusa’s cloud consulting, implementation, and migration services deliver microservices-based, low-code solutions and APIs to our clients that support efficiency, quality, and speed,” said Raymond Hennings, EVP and head of global sales, alliances, and strategic deals, Virtusa. “Google Cloud enables our clients to adopt a hybrid or multi-cloud environment to drive decision-making with intelligent analytics on a secure-by-design infrastructure.”

To learn more about Virtusa’s expertise with Google Cloud, please visit: virtusa.com/partners/google-cloud-platform-gcp/

About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Contact:
Ron Favali
Conversion Marketing
ron@conversionam.com
727-512-4490


Virtusa Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
Andina Acquisition Corp. III and EMMAC Life Sciences Limited Provide Update on Status Towards ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Virtusa iComms Marketplace to Help CSPs Quickly Assemble and Launch New Services
06.10.20
Virtusa Announces Agreement with New Mountain Vantage Advisers In Connection with Election of Directors to Virtusa Board and Pending Acquisition by BPEA