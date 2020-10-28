Dive Technologies Completes Successful Sea Trials with Kraken’s Pressure Tolerant Batteries

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that Quincy, Massachusetts based Dive Technologies Inc. (“Dive”) recently completed successful sea trials of a Large Displacement Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (LD-AUV) which was powered by Kraken’s pressure tolerant batteries. Kraken expects further contracts with Dive for additional batteries in 2020 and beyond.



Kraken and Dive Technologies entered into an agreement in August 2020 whereby Kraken agreed to supply subsea batteries for the LD-AUV. Under the terms of the agreement, Kraken also acquired a license to build two Dive LD-AUVs for use in Kraken’s growing Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business. Production of Kraken’s first Dive LD-AUV is currently underway with the first unit being manufactured in the United States. Kraken expects that it will be delivered to Kraken’s Unmanned Maritime Vehicle Facility in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia for sea trials in the spring of 2021.