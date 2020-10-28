Tower Semiconductor to Present at SPI Forum Hosted by Semicon Portal Showcasing its Broad Range of Market-Leading Analog Technologies

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, October 28, 2020 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced its participation at the upcoming SPI Forum, hosted by Semicon Portal, presenting the Company’s broad range of market leading analog technologies and process offerings, addressing the unique needs of semiconductor companies in Japan and worldwide.

As part of its global spread, the Company operates three manufacturing facilities in Japan. As the sole domestic pure play analog foundry, Tower drives highly successful collaborations with a variety of local semiconductor companies, providing state-of-the-art, innovative solutions bringing to market new and break-through products.

During the online conference, Tower will hold a presentation on: Market leading analog foundry solutions for advanced semiconductor market needs. The session will be presented by Kenji Tateiwa, General Manager of R&D Strategic Planning, Process Technology Center at TPSCo, and will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 14:55-15:30 Japan local time.

For additional information, agenda, and registration, please visit the event page here.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor’s focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. A complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect Tower’s business is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Tower’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F, F-3, F-4 and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority. Tower does not intend to update, and expressly disclaim any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.

Tower Semiconductor Company Contact: Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 | oritsha@towersemi.com

Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations Contact: Noit Levy | +972-4-604-7066 | noitle@towersemi.com

