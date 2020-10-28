VYNE Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5th

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the market opens. VYNE will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Thursday, November 5 th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Toll Free: 800-289-0438 International: 323-794-2423 Conference ID: 9576782 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142196

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at https://vynetherapeutics.com promptly after the conference call.



About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE Therapeutics’ mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ’s Full Prescribing Information at amzeeq.com and ZILXI’s Full Prescribing Information at zilxi.com.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Media Relations:

Bridgette Potratz

Zeno Group

312-358-2950

bridgette.potratz@zenogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-889-1200

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Andrew Saik

Chief Financial Officer

VYNE Therapeutics

908-731-6180

Andrew.Saik@vynetx.com



