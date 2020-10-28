PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) will announce results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 in a news release to be issued after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The release will be available online at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

The Company’s executives will review the results in a recorded presentation. The recording and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website concurrently with the news release.