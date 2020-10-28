 

Vishay Intertechnology at virtual electronica 2020

New Component Technologies Under a New Brand Identity

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) will feature new component technologies at virtual electronica 2020, taking place Nov. 9-12. Under its new brand identity, The DNA of tech, the company’s virtual exhibit will showcase the latest additions to its broad portfolio of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components.

Vishay solutions on display at virtual electronica will include power inductors; high-frequency resistors and the new WFMx Power Metal Plate current sense resistors; low- and high-voltage MOSFETs; microBUCK and microBRICK DC/DC regulator modules; proximity and long-range sensors; and silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes.

These components’ specifications set new standards in terms of key parameters and efficiency, enabling next-level automation in factories, the electrification of automobiles, 5G network technology, the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), and more.

In addition to viewing Vishay’s showcased products, visitors can engage directly with virtual company experts. Registration for virtual electronica is free at https://electronica.de/en/visitors/tickets-prices/.

About Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (www.vishay.com):
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH).

The DNA of tech and Power Metal Plate are trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology. microBRICK and microBUCK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust will feature new component technologies at virtual electronica 2020 under its new brand identity, The DNA of tech - https://bit.ly/34yL9VS

Link to virtual electronica image:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50540150218/in/dateposted-public/

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


