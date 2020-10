Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions tabled at the AGM as proposed in the Information Circular dated on September 28, 2020 include appointing Grant Thornton LLP as auditors and fixing the number of board members for the ensuring year at five, being Robert F. Baldock, Cathy Zhai, Zaidi Harun, Graham Dickson, and Michael John Kitney. Each resolution and each nominee of the board of directors have been approved by a vast majority of the shares voted.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) (“ Monument ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on October 28, 2020 in Vancouver, B.C.

Robert Baldock, Chairman commented, “I would like to thank again our shareholders for their long-standing support as we progress towards 2021. Under changing market conditions and current progress towards funding and operational goals, we look forward with open minds to improving corporate development and strategizing opportunities to significantly lift up the value of the Company.”

For more information on these matters, please refer to Monument's Information Circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.monumentmining.com.

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is advancing several exploration and development projects including the Mengapur Copper-Iron Project, in Pahang State of Malaysia, and the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

