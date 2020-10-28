 

Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) (“Monument” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on October 28, 2020 in Vancouver, B.C.

Resolutions tabled at the AGM as proposed in the Information Circular dated on September 28, 2020 include appointing Grant Thornton LLP as auditors and fixing the number of board members for the ensuring year at five, being Robert F. Baldock, Cathy Zhai, Zaidi Harun, Graham Dickson, and Michael John Kitney. Each resolution and each nominee of the board of directors have been approved by a vast majority of the shares voted.

Robert Baldock, Chairman commented, “I would like to thank again our shareholders for their long-standing support as we progress towards 2021. Under changing market conditions and current progress towards funding and operational goals, we look forward with open minds to improving corporate development and strategizing opportunities to significantly lift up the value of the Company.”

For more information on these matters, please refer to Monument's Information Circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.monumentmining.com.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is advancing several exploration and development projects including the Mengapur Copper-Iron Project, in Pahang State of Malaysia, and the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

Cathy Zhai, President and CEO
Monument Mining Limited
Suite 1580 – 1100 Melville Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4A6

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION visit the company web site at www.monumentmining.com or contact:

Richard Cushing, MMY Vancouver T: +1-604-638-1661 x102 rcushing@monumentmining.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

