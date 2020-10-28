Methanex Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results With Strong Liquidity Position and Enhanced Financial Flexibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third quarter of 2020, Methanex (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reported a net loss attributable to Methanex shareholders of $88 million ($1.15 net loss per common share on a diluted basis) compared to a net loss of $65 million ($0.85 net loss per common share on a diluted basis) in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $40 million and Adjusted net loss was $79 million ($1.03 Adjusted net loss per common share). This compares with Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million and an Adjusted net loss of $64 million ($0.84 Adjusted net loss per common share) for the second quarter of 2020.

Global methanol demand improved in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter as economic activity rebounded around the world. At the same time, methanol industry supply declined in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter, due to various planned and unplanned outages and plant shutdowns globally. Improved methanol demand and lower industry supply tightened market conditions and methanol pricing stabilized from the multi-year lows we saw in the second quarter. Methanol prices are higher leading into the fourth quarter.

We recorded higher Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter, reflecting a higher average realized price, partially offset by changes in the mix of produced and purchased methanol sold. We recorded a larger Adjusted net loss in the third quarter primarily due to a one time finance charge of $15.4 million related to the early redemption of the $250 million unsecured notes that were originally due March 2022.

Business and Financial Update

John Floren, President and CEO of Methanex, commented, “Leading into the fourth quarter, we are pleased to see an increase in methanol prices, supported by strong recovery in methanol demand and lower methanol industry supply which has resulted in a reduction of global inventory levels. Our team continues to run our manufacturing operations and global supply chain safely and effectively to ensure that we deliver secure and reliable methanol supply to our customers around the world. We undertook planned turnaround activities at our Medicine Hat and Atlas plants in the third quarter. We also completed our Geismar 1 debottlenecking project to increase our production capability by approximately 10%, or 100,000 tonnes per year, and expect to ramp up to full operating rates over the coming weeks. In addition, as global methanol demand is improving, we are in the process of restarting our Chile IV plant. We continue to take extensive preventative measures across our operations and office locations to ensure the safety of our team members during this uncertain time."

In 2020, we have taken a number of measures to preserve liquidity and improve financial flexibility. These steps include deferring approximately $500 million in capital spending on our Geismar 3 project, reducing our dividend by approximately $100 million on an annual basis, suspending share buybacks, reducing maintenance capital and operating costs and obtaining covenant relief on our credit facilities.

During the third quarter, to provide additional financial flexibility, we issued $700 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2027 and secured further covenant relief for our existing credit facilities. We repaid $200 million that was drawn on our revolving credit facility during the quarter. In addition, we issued a redemption notice to repay the $250 million bonds that were due in early 2022. The cash flow impact of this repayment will be reflected in our fourth quarter results. We ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position of $1.2 billion in cash on the balance sheet, our undrawn $300 million revolving credit facility and no debt maturities until 2024. As a result, we have significant financial flexibility to manage our business through an uncertain period.

Our Geismar 3 project remains on temporary care and maintenance and spending on the project over the next 12 months is expected to be approximately $100 million. This amount reflects costs that were already committed and the completion of key engineering activities and procurement of critical path equipment to preserve flexibility to complete the project in the future. There are many factors that management and our Board will need to consider before restarting construction and no decision has been made at this time on whether to restart.

John Floren concluded, "We are encouraged by recent early signs of economic recovery, including improvement in methanol demand and methanol prices. However, in this unprecedented environment impacted by both COVID-19 and challenging commodity prices, the path and pace for global economic recovery and methanol demand remains uncertain. We are placing a premium on preserving liquidity and improving financial flexibility. The actions that we have taken this year to strengthen our business have positioned us well to navigate through this uncertain time and generate significant long-term value as and when market conditions further improve."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL DATA

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ millions except per share amounts and where noted) Sep 30

2020 Jun 30

2020 Sep 30

2019 Sep 30

2020 Sep 30

2019 Production (thousands of tonnes) (attributable to Methanex shareholders) 1 1,372 1,628 1,837 5,007 5,465 Sales volume (thousands of tonnes) Methanex-produced methanol 1,531 1,717 1,965 5,224 5,555 Purchased methanol 836 418 680 1,802 1,869 Commission sales 311 271 179 846 724 Total sales volume 1 2,678 2,406 2,824 7,872 8,148 Methanex average non-discounted posted price ($ per tonne) 2 255 263 330 283 370 Average realized price ($ per tonne) 3 217 211 272 233 309 Revenue 4 581 512 765 1,839 2,514 Adjusted revenue 515 453 723 1,644 2,299 Adjusted EBITDA 40 32 90 210 430 Cash flows from operating activities 35 186 71 363 401 Net income (loss) (attributable to Methanex shareholders) (88 ) (65 ) (10 ) (130 ) 79 Adjusted net income (loss) (79 ) (64 ) (21 ) (135 ) 62 Basic net income (loss) per common share (1.15 ) (0.85 ) (0.13 ) (1.70 ) 1.03 Diluted net income (loss) per common share (1.15 ) (0.85 ) (0.21 ) (1.72 ) 0.88 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share (1.03 ) (0.84 ) (0.27 ) (1.77 ) 0.80 Common share information (millions of shares) Weighted average number of common shares 76 76 76 76 77 Diluted weighted average number of common shares 76 76 76 76 77 Number of common shares outstanding, end of period 76 76 76 76 76

1 Methanex-produced methanol represents our equity share of volume produced at our facilities and excludes volume marketed on a commission basis related to the 36.9% of the Atlas facility and 50% of the Egypt facility that we do not own.



2 Methanex average non-discounted posted price represents the average of our non-discounted posted prices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific weighted by sales volume. Current and historical pricing information is available at www.methanex.com .

3 Average realized price is calculated as revenue, excluding commissions earned and the Egypt non-controlling interest share of revenue, but including an amount representing our share of Atlas revenue, divided by the total sales volume of Methanex-produced and purchased methanol.

4 Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 have been restated as compared to revenue reported in our quarterly MD&A and condensed quarterly financial statements issued for 2019 based on a restatement for the recognition of revenue on Atlas-produced methanol.

A reconciliation from net income (loss) attributable to Methanex shareholders to Adjusted net income (loss) and the calculation of Adjusted net income (loss) per common share is as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ millions except number of shares and per share amounts) Sep 30

2020 Jun 30

2020 Sep 30

2019 Sep 30

2020 Sep 30

2019 Net income (loss) (attributable to Methanex shareholders) $ (88 ) $ (65 ) $ (10 ) $ (130 ) $ 79 Mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation, net of tax 9 1 (11 ) (5 ) (17 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (79 ) $ (64 ) $ (21 ) $ (135 ) $ 62 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions) 76 76 76 76 77 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share $ (1.03 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.77 ) $ 0.80

We recorded a net loss attributable to Methanex shareholders of $88 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $65 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in earnings is primarily a result of increased finance costs due to the early redemption of bonds and the mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $32 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 is higher than the second quarter of 2020, reflecting a higher average realized price, partially offset by changes in the mix of produced and purchased methanol sold.

Adjusted net loss was $79 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to Adjusted net loss of $64 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in earnings is primarily due to increased finance costs including a $15.4 million make-whole charge due to the early redemption of bonds, partially offset by an increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

Total sales volume for the third quarter of 2020 was 2,678,000 tonnes compared with 2,406,000 tonnes for the second quarter of 2020. Total sales increased for the third quarter of 2020 as we saw a recovery in demand in all regions as global economic activity rebounded. Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,531,000 tonnes in the third quarter of 2020 compared with 1,717,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2020.

Production for the third quarter of 2020 was 1,372,000 tonnes compared with 1,628,000 tonnes for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in production for the third quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of planned turnarounds in Atlas and Medicine Hat and lower gas deliveries in New Zealand and lower gas deliveries in Chile during the southern hemisphere winter months.

During the quarter, the Company issued $700 million of senior unsecured notes bearing a coupon of 5.125% and due October 15, 2027. The Company then repaid $200 million that was drawn on our revolving credit facility and provided notice to repay our existing $250 million bond originally due in March 2022. The bond due March 2022 was repaid subsequent to the quarter. Additionally, the Company obtained a waiver from its lenders which provides further financial covenant relief for the committed revolving credit facility and the non-revolving construction facility for the Geismar 3 project, providing additional financial flexibility. The waiver further extends the measurement period for the lower minimum interest coverage ratio threshold from June 30, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

During the third quarter of 2020 we paid a $0.0375 per common share quarterly dividend to shareholders for a total of $3 million.



PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 YTD Q3 2020 YTD Q3 2019 (thousands of tonnes) Operating Capacity 1 Production Production Production Production Production New Zealand 2 550 340 450 469 1,233 1,352 USA (Geismar) 500 513 441 514 1,484 1,449 Trinidad (Methanex interest) 3 500 167 241 474 837 1,287 Chile 430 118 204 146 641 677 Egypt (50% interest) 158 153 147 85 433 241 Canada (Medicine Hat) 150 81 145 149 379 459 2,288 1,372 1,628 1,837 5,007 5,465

1 Operating capacity includes only those facilities which are currently capable of operating, but excludes any portion of an asset that is underutilized due to a lack of natural gas feedstock over a prolonged period of time. The operating capacity of our production facilities may be higher than original nameplate capacity as, over time, these figures have been adjusted to reflect ongoing operating efficiencies at these facilities. Actual production for a facility in any given year may be higher or lower than operating capacity due to a number of factors, including natural gas composition or the age of the facility's catalyst.

2 The operating capacity of New Zealand is made up of the two Motunui facilities and the Waitara Valley facility. The New Zealand facilities are capable of producing up to 2.4 million tonnes annually, depending on natural gas composition and availability. Annual Operating Capacity is currently 2.2 million tonnes based on the current outlook for available high CO 2 natural gas.

3 The operating capacity of Trinidad is made up of the Titan (100% interest) and Atlas (63.1% interest) facilities.

Key production and operational highlights during the third quarter include:

New Zealand produced 340,000 tonnes compared with 450,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2020. Production was lower in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter as a result of lower gas deliveries. We expect to receive higher gas deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2020. The upstream gas sector is completing several field development projects that are expected to improve gas availability over the coming years.

Geismar produced 513,000 tonnes during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 441,000 tonnes during the second quarter of 2020. Production for Geismar is higher in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 as both plants operated without significant interruption throughout the quarter, whereas in the second quarter of 2020 both plants carried out maintenance.

Trinidad produced 167,000 tonnes (Methanex interest) during the second quarter of 2020 compared with 241,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2020. Production in Trinidad is lower during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a scheduled turnaround of the Atlas plant that commenced in September 2020 and we expect production to resume in early November. The Titan plant remains idled effective March 16, 2020.

Chile produced 118,000 tonnes during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 204,000 tonnes during the second quarter of 2020. Production for the third quarter of 2020 is lower compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower gas availability during the southern hemisphere winter months. We are in the process of restarting the Chile IV plant that has been idled since April 1, 2020. We anticipate the restart of Chile IV and improved gas availability will lead to substantially higher production in Chile in the fourth quarter.

The Egypt facility produced 306,000 tonnes (Methanex interest - 153,000 tonnes) in the third quarter of 2020 compared with 294,000 tonnes (Methanex interest - 147,000 tonnes) in the second quarter of 2020. Egypt production was similar in the third quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2020.

Medicine Hat produced 81,000 tonnes during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 145,000 tonnes during the second quarter of 2020. Production for the third quarter of 2020 is lower compared to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a scheduled turnaround of the Medicine Hat plant that commenced in August 2020 and subsequently completed in October 2020.

