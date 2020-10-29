 

Advantest to Sponsor and Participate in Virtual International Test Conference (ITC) Taking Place November 3-5

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 08:00  |  27   |   |   

Test Industry Market Leader to Feature Prominently in ITC’s Acclaimed Technical Program and Virtual Exhibit

TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will preview its latest hardware, software and cloud test solutions at the International Test Conference (ITC), and will contribute to the technical program with virtual presentations and a novel technical paper. ITC, formerly scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., will take place virtually on November 3-5 (EST). 

Advantest is once again a platinum-level corporate supporter of ITC as well as a sponsor of the Test Technology Technical Council’s (TTTC) 3D & Chiplet Test Workshop and Automotive Reliability and Test Workshop, both taking place virtually on November 5-6, following the close of the conference.

In its virtual booth, Advantest will feature its new V90000 EXA Scale SoC Test System, capable of testing digital ICs up to the exascale performance class and other devices. The system’s new test heads incorporate Xtreme Link technology, and the EXA Scale universal digital and power supply cards enable new test methodologies, lower cost of test, and faster time-to-market.

Advantest will also demonstrate how it is adding customer value in an evolving semiconductor value chain through broadening its business domain with new partnerships and acquisitions, including system level test, cloud analytics, and test-related accessories.

Technical Presentations
In addition to the virtual exhibit, on Wednesday, November 4 at 15:00 ET, Advantest’s Ira Leventhal will deliver a presentation on Solving Semiconductor Test Challenges in the 5G/Exascale Era. And, on Thursday, November 5 at 13:00 ET in Track D-P2, Advantest’s experts will discuss a deep learning application for the detection of defective tester sockets. The methodology relies on images like those used for manual inspection and represents a practical example of the use of machine learning for achieving improved inspection-quality outcomes at lower cost. The paper is titled, Automated Socket Anomaly Detection through Deep Learning, and is authored by Nidhi Agrawal, Constantinos Xanthopoulos, Vijay Thangamariappan, Joe Xiao, Chee-Wah Ho, Keith Schaub and Ira Leventhal.

Following the close of ITC’s technical program on Thursday, the 3DC-TEST Workshop will commence with Advantest’s Dave Armstrong serving as a panelist at this prescient event. Since this year’s workshop covers testing of three-dimensional, chiplet-based, and stacked ICs, the 3D TEST workshop has been redubbed the 3DC-TEST Workshop (with an extra letter “C” for “chiplet”).

More information about ITC can be found at: http://www.itctestweek.org/

Stay Connected
The latest information from Advantest is available on Twitter @Advantest_ATE.

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION
3061 Zanker Road
San Jose, CA 95134, USA
Tish Kelly-Mick
Tish.kelly-mick@advantest.com


Advantest Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Bombardier liefert das zehntausendste überarbeitete Drehgestell
Alpha Lithium Advances Exploration Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project, Argentina
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Advantest Announces Call for Papers for VOICE 2021 Developer Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona