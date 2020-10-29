 

DGAP-News Befesa S.A.: Befesa sees beginning of moderate recovery in Q3 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.10.2020, 08:30  |  76   |   |   

DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Befesa S.A.: Befesa sees beginning of moderate recovery in Q3 2020

29.10.2020 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Third quarter 2020 results

Befesa sees beginning of moderate recovery in Q3 2020

  • Q3 2020 EBITDA at €29m, slightly above market expectations; 9M 2020 EBITDA at €85m
  • Continued quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) recovery following COVID-19 induced low of €22m EBITDA in Q2; zinc and aluminium price up
  • Q4 results expected to be better than Q3, indicating around mid-point of FY EBITDA guidance range of €100m to €135m
  • Hedge book extended to April 2022, providing increased earnings and cash flow visibility
  • Continued strong liquidity at €183m including stable €108m cash on hand
  • China expansion progressing as planned; Construction of the first plant in the Jiangsu province expected to be completed in Q1 2021 and the second plant in the Henan province after the summer of 2021

Luxembourg, 29 October 2020 - Befesa S.A. ("Befesa"), the European market leader for steel dust and aluminium salt slags recycling services, has started to see a moderate recovery in Q3 2020, with EBITDA reaching €29m, slightly above market expectations. While 21% lower than in the prior year period, this represents a QoQ improvement of 35%, showing a recovery trend. For the 9M 2020 period, Befesa's EBITDA came in at €85m, down 28% YoY primarily due to the COVID-19 related pressure on metal prices.

Main operational highlights in Q3:

  • Q3 steel dust throughput of 161 kt, down 6% YoY due to COVID-19 constraints; Aluminium Salt Slags & SPL volume of 103 kt, down 9%; Secondary Aluminium at 44 kt up +14% YoY driven by the recovery of the automotive sector and the upgraded furnace at the Barcelona plant
  • Resilient plant utilization of around 80% in both core businesses, Steel Dust and Salt Slags
  • Zinc market prices averaged at €1,997/t in Q3 (down 5% YoY), aluminium alloy prices at €1,312/t (down 3% YoY)

Befesa's expansion works in China continued to progress on schedule in Q3, with the construction of the first two state-of-the-art EAF steel dust recycling plants expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2021 and after the summer of 2021, respectively.

Seite 1 von 4
Befesa Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Q3 2020: GRENKE Zinsergebnis trotz COVID-19-Pandemie über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT verzeichnet Stabilisierung des Geschäfts im dritten Quartal
LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG implements limited capital increase
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA continues strong disposal activity and announces final composition of management body ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger and Plastic Omnium partner in fuel cell technology to accelerate the development of ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: MAN SE: Vorstand der MAN SE erstellt Prognose der MAN Gruppe für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Befesa sieht in Q3 2020 Beginn einer moderaten Erholung (deutsch)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Befesa sieht in Q3 2020 Beginn einer moderaten Erholung
08:13 Uhr
Corona-Pandemie macht Recycler Befesa zu schaffen
07:30 Uhr
Befesa S.A.: Befesa sees beginning of moderate recovery in Q3 2020
07:30 Uhr
Befesa S.A.: Befesa sieht in Q3 2020 Beginn einer moderaten Erholung
09.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)
09.10.20
BEFESA IM FOKUS: Industrierecycler will China ein wenig grüner machen
07.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)
05.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)
01.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Befesa S.A. (deutsch)