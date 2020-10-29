 

AND International Publishers NV (ticker AND.AS) Releases September YTD 2020 consolidated results and trading update

globenewswire
29.10.2020   

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 29 October 2020 – AND grows September 2020 YTD topline by 33% and reduces net loss by 23% YOY, in difficult Covid-19 impacted economic environment.

Covid-19 and the related measures taken both in the spring and during September and October to prevent the spread of the virus have proven to be a significant challenge for the global economy. The AND team and our underlying business have however shown very strong resilience: revenue has increased by 33% during the first 9 months of 2020 compared to the same period last year . This is mainly due to our success in winning and delivering new service projects, and moderately growing our existing recurring business. The direct impact of the lockdown was mostly felt within the data sales segment, where it was and to some extend still is difficult to connect with key decision makers and win new customers.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGY UPDATE
In the third quarter 2020, we focused on improving our processes, developed new products, continued to deliver outstanding service quality and extended our sales team in the Netherlands, Germany and the USA.
Thanks to improved internal processes, we pulled the mid-year reporting forward by one month and improved our visibility for the full year. These improvements enabled us to give guidance on revenue, profit & loss and enabled us to provide quarterly updates to our stakeholders.

During the summer months, our research and development team has focused on developing new products to enhance our portfolio within premium location-aware content and expand our service offering in more location content APIs.

On September 2nd, we launched our Eco Alert Zones. This is a whole new category of products for AND. We offer highly curated and dynamic data on worldwide congestion and low emission zones for passenger cars. This daily updated dataset is offered as a annual subscription and will contribute to our goal of increasing recurring revenue. The product was already been embraced by a large global tech company which has access to a large customer base of of mobile users.

On September 16th, we launched our new turnkey solution for outdoor venue owners Ii.e our Outdoor Venue Plan. This service makes use of our 25 years of experience in creating digital maps and location enabled smart web services such as the MapTiler. Some of our partners are already using this service and helping us to finetune its functionality further for campsites, holiday parks or industrial areas across the world.

Zeit
08:30 Uhr
AND International Publishers N.V. Convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) on Thursday 10 December 2020
15.10.20
AND International Publishers N.V. (Ticker: AND.AS) launches new brand name to underline turnaround strategy: GeoJunxion - where location meets intelligence
01.10.20
AND (Ticker: AND.AS) Launches new Health Alert Zones.
01.10.20
AND (Ticker: AND.AS) startet ein neues Produkt: Health Alert Zones