TC Energy declares quarterly dividends
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.
The Board also declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows:
|•
|For the period up to but excluding December 31, 2020, payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020:
|°
|Series 1 (TRP.PR.A) - $0.2174375 per share
|°
|Series 2 (TRP.PR.F) - $0.13001913 per share
|°
|Series 3 (TRP.PR.B) - $0.105875 per share
|°
|Series 4 (TRP.PR.H) - $0.08980055 per share
|•
|
For the period up to but excluding January 30, 2021, payable on February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020:
|°
|Series 5 (TRP.PR.C) - $0.14143750 per share
|°
|Series 6 (TRP.PR.I) - $0.10541336 per share
|°
|Series 7 (TRP.PR.D) - $0.243938 per share
|°
|Series 9 (TRP.PR.E) - $0.235125 per share
|•
|For the period up to but excluding November 30, 2020, payable on November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020:
|°
|Series 11 (TRP.PR.G) - $0.2375 per share
|°
|Series 13 (TRP.PR.J) - $0.34375 per share
|°
|Series 15 (TRP.PR.K) - $0.30625 per share
These dividends are designated by TC Energy to be eligible dividends for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.
