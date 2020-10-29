TC Energy declares quarterly dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

The Board also declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows: