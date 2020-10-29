 

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP) The Commentary for Submitting the (EUA) Application # PEUA201789 Date 09/14/2020: for the Global Antigen CoViD19 SARS2 Rapid Test as Mentioned in the 8K Filing on 09/15/20

San Clemente, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC MKTS: GWHP): The Antigen CoViD19 will be a point-of-care settings, like a doctor’s office, emergency room, or some schools. This test has been authorized for use in patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within seven days of symptom onset. Given the simple nature of this test, it is likely that these tests could be made broadly available. Global can increase production to 120,000 tests per day, once approved.

Since Global's antigen tests are lateral flow and are a simple test similar to Nasal Influenza Test, Global is looking forward to continuing with the submission that was filed on September 14, 2020, and joining the fight against CoViD19 SARS.

HOW IT WORKS:

A healthcare provider swabs the patient’s nose and twirls that sample on a test card with a testing reagent added. After waiting 10-15 minutes, the healthcare provider reads the results directly from the testing card. One line indicates a negative result; two lines indicate a positive result.

WHERE IT CAN BE USED:

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. offers cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR test that detects in 1 1⁄2 hours and the Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) Whole Blood, Serum /Plasma that can detect between 15 -20 minutes, which predict diseases ahead of its industry competitors. Global offers antigen nasal tests for Dengue Fever.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, said, “The Company’s goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Nasal Swab Influenza A & B, and Throat Swab Strep A, Urine and Saliva Drug Testing, Whole Blood Mononucleosis, H. Pylori, FOB, and several other tests.”

