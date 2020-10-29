 

Borqs Technologies teams with SkyCentrics for the delivery of Utility Scale Automated Smart Controls to the U.S. Power Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the “Company”, or “Borqs”), a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, today announced that it plans to join with SkyCentrics, a Northern California company that is the leader in open standard power grid optimization in the U.S., for the manufacturing and delivery of CTA-2045 technology based products. Mobile connected CTA-2045 devices are chosen by utility companies across the U.S. as the open standard platform for controlling smart appliances, beginning with a focus on water heaters, but including pool pumps, HVAC mini-split equipment, electric vehicle chargers, and large commercial electrical equipment.

Historically, all water heaters have been ‘dumb’ with no ability to schedule, thus turning on and off randomly 24 hours a day to regulate the water temperature. Smart water heaters with an open standard CTA-2045 communications port and cellular CTA-2045 modules can optimize the schedule of heating water based on each household’s usage pattern as well as reducing when it is on and the grid is under peak load or using high levels of fossil fuels. CTA-2045 controlled heat pump water heaters are up to 300% more efficient than the traditional natural gas or electric units. It is estimated that the pollution reduction by CTA-2045 controlled domestic water heaters can produce staggering results, with each one million CTA-2045 equipped water heaters equating to the removal of carbon emissions from 200,000 gasoline-powered cars. Commercial and residential markets in buildings and power grid optimization can reach $110 billion by the year 2025, as predicted by Navigant Research. The adoption is expected to begin with utility companies in the western states proposing to initiate the gradual replacement of over 1,000,000 residential and multi-family water heaters with cellular-connected, CTA-2045 controlled, heat pump units starting in 2021. More information on the application of CTA-2045 technology can be found at:
https://www.bpa.gov/EE/Technology/demand-response/Pages/CTA2045-DataShare.aspx

SkyCentrics has focused on the research and development of smart CTA-2045 modules and works closely with utility companies, departments of commerce, and energy commissions across many states in the U.S. Washington state catalyzed the market when it passed SB 5115 that mandated a CTA-2045 port in all new water heaters sold after January 1, 2021. Oregon will join in 2022, and California, Colorado, New York and others are weighing when to join.

Seite 1 von 3
Borqs Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Borqs Filed Annual Report for Year Ended December 31, 2019 And Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Continuous Listing Rules