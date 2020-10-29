 

Millicom (TIGO) first to introduce Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for TIGO prepaid customers across Latin America

29.10.2020, 19:30  |  56   |   |   

Luxembourg, October 29, 2020 – Millicom, the leading provider of cable and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand, is the first mobile operator in Latin America to introduce Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition – a new service designed exclusively for mobile devices. The service enables customers to enjoy the entire Prime Video catalog through their prepaid plan, removing the need for a credit card. In addition, this new service allows customers to pay as they go, removing any subscription commitments and letting them sign up for as little as one week.

“We are pleased to be first to introduce Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition in Latin America for the benefit of our prepaid customers in the region,” commented Luciano Marino, vice president for B2C at Millicom. “Thanks to our partnership with Amazon, our customers will be able to enjoy Prime Video content on their mobile devices at an accessible price point that they can control. TIGO will continue to invest to build the most comprehensive content supermarket for our customers, keeping them at the center of everything we do.”

The service will launch in Guatemala in October and will be rolled out to the remaining TIGO mobile operations in Latin America thereafter. With Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, customers can enjoy the complete catalog of series and movies on Prime Video, and they can download their favorite shows, to watch anytime, and anywhere, without an internet connection.

“We’re excited to work with TIGO to introduce their customers to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, making our popular content available to even more customers by removing the need for a credit card and letting them pre-pay for the service as they want,” said Paulo Koelle, Amazon Prime Video’s director for Spanish-speaking Latin America. “At Amazon, we are constantly leveraging technology and innovating on behalf of our customers to make the Prime Video experience even more widely available.”

Customers will be able to obtain Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition packages in more than 300,000 points of sale throughout Latin America and in all TIGO digital channels.

For more information, please contact:

Press:
 Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786-628-5300
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270

investors@millicom.com

 

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1 786-628-5303    

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

