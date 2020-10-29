Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Thomas B. Cusick has announced his intention to retire from the Company. In February 2021 Mr. Cusick will step down from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and transition to a part-time role with the Company, assisting with operational matters, including significant information technology and supply chain initiatives to ensure optimization of these key strategic investments, until his retirement from the Company in the second half of 2021. Mr. Cusick joined Columbia in September 2002 as Corporate Controller and served as Chief Financial Officer from 2009 until assuming his most recent role of Chief Operating Officer in 2017.

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM, “Columbia”, the “Company”), a global leader in designing, sourcing, marketing and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products, announced a series of senior leadership changes today executing on transition plans, supporting the Company’s omni-channel plans for growth and unlocking digital opportunities.

“Tom has been a true source of leadership over the past 18 years. During his tenure at Columbia, Tom has helped lead the Company from net sales of approximately $800 million in 2002 to over $3 billion in 2019. He will be sorely missed, but we are thankful for the time and energy he has devoted to elevating the Company to what it is today,” said Timothy P. Boyle, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In accordance with pre-established transition plans, Lisa A. Kulok, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain Operations and Manufacturing, will become Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer, and Jim A. Swanson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will become Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, both reporting directly to Tim Boyle. Brent Beeson, Vice President, Apparel Manufacturing, will become Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, reporting directly to Ms. Kulok.

“I have worked closely with Lisa and Jim for many years and have complete confidence in their leadership abilities as we navigate through the changes in our business model. I look forward to continuing to partner with them through the transition,” said Mr. Cusick.

In addition, the Company has made changes to its senior leadership organization to support the Company’s omni-channel plans for growth. Consumers are driving a rapid pace of change in the marketplace, which has been accelerated by the pandemic. The Company believes these leadership changes will enable it to meet consumers’ needs in today’s marketplace, with frictionless transitions in process flows and regional alignment of goals.