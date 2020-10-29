 

Select Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 22:16  |  22   |   |   

DUNN, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $2.5 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.14, compared to net income of $3.2 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the comparative quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million compared to a provision for loan losses of $231,000 for the same period in 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses was primarily due to a specific reserve, loan growth and factors associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total assets, deposits, and gross loans for the Company as of September 30, 2020 were $1.8 billion, $1.5 billion, and $1.3 billion, respectively, compared to total assets of $1.3 billion, total deposits of $987.7 million, and total loans of $1 billion as of the same date in 2019.

Comments of the Chief Executive Officer and Other Matters

William Hedgepeth, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated regarding the 3rd quarter of 2020, “We had a solid third quarter in spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon our company and earnings. In the last three quarters, we have been preparing for a ‘worst-case scenario’ should the pandemic linger and have a lasting impact on the economy that stretches beyond months or years. Although the bank, our customers and employees have learned to navigate the current state of affairs, there is still much uncertainty that lies ahead. We believe we are well-positioned and prepared to assist our customers further should that be required, with measures such as additional loan deferrals and the waiving of certain fees. Our capital, liquidity and asset quality are all strong and should enable us to overcome many challenges we may face until we emerge from this pandemic. We continue to realize efficiencies and improve our processes as we move forward. Our three newest branches in the western part of North Carolina (Franklin, Highlands, and Sylva) are integrating well and have become a great part of our branch network. We are so proud of the western North Carolina branch team members’ efforts over the past few months. Albeit challenging in this environment, they have done a fantastic job maintaining customer relationships and growing those markets.”

Other matters of interest to shareholders are:

  • The Company announced on October 2, 2020 a stock repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to 875,000 outstanding shares of common stock.
  • Organic deposit growth was approximately $134.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Loans increased by approximately $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 in organic growth.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $11.9 million for the same period in 2019. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to growth, which was offset by a decreasing yield, a decrease in average securities balances and lower-yielding loans plus the reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and $1.2 billion for the same period in 2019. The yield on those assets decreased 48 basis points, from 4.98% in the third quarter of 2019 to 4.50% for the same period in 2020. This was primarily due to lower rates on recently originated loans and 1,249 Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans along with deferral modifications on loans due to COVID-19 on a comparative-quarter basis. When compared to the third quarter of 2020, average total interest-earning assets were $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2020. The yield on those assets increased 28 basis points, from 4.22% in the second quarter of 2020 to 4.50% for the third quarter of 2020.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $234.2 million, to $1.1 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $818.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Low-cost savings, NOW and money market deposits increased $275.2 million, while the cost of transactional deposits increased from 0.52% to 0.59%, or 7 basis points, year over year. The cost of total deposits decreased from 1.40% in the third quarter of 2019 to 0.92% in the third quarter of 2020 due to the decrease in the cost of time deposits. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.73% and net interest spread was 3.47%. In the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin was 3.94% and net interest spread was 3.46%.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million, based primarily on loan growth and adjustments to qualitative allowance factors. There was a 0.10% allowance applied to all loan pools for factors related to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, $129,000 of the $1.6 million provision was attributable to the impact COVID-19 on the reserve’s increase. When the pandemic began, we granted payment deferrals related to the impact of COVID-19 on approximately 497 commercial and consumer loans totaling approximately $240.2 million. As of the date of this release, there are approximately 129 loans totaling $85.7 million remaining on deferral. On a comparative-quarter basis, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $231,000 for the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $131,000 compared to net charge-offs of $478,000 in the third quarter of 2019. These charge-offs resulted in a net charge-off rate of 0.04% of average loans for the current quarter, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.19% in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1.7 million, an increase of $276,000 from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $51,000, to $257,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $308,000 for the third quarter in 2019. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $76,000 from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2020. Fees of $255,000 from presold mortgages and $262,000 from non-PPP SBA loans totaled $517,000 in the third quarter of 2020, which represented an increase of $299,000 from the $218,000 of fees in the third quarter of 2019. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the third quarter of 2020 but did have gains of $48,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expenses increased by $1.1 million to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $8.9 million for the same period in 2019. In general, most categories of non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to an increase in the number of branches. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the third quarter of 2020 versus the same period in 2019:

  • Personnel expenses increased $618,000 to $5.7 million, due to additional personnel primarily from branch acquisitions and the establishment of new branches.
  • Occupancy expenses decreased $65,000 to $1.0 million, primarily due to additional branches, repairs and maintenance.
  • Foreclosure-related expenses increased $237,000 to $228,000, due to write-down to fair value.
  • Core Deposit Intangible (“CDI”) expense decreased $29,000 to $195,000 due to amortization.
  • Information systems expense increased by $191,000 to $1.0 million due to increased expenses related to a new mobile banking platform, increased number of customer accounts and security cost for the core processing system.
  • Professional fees decreased by $119,000 to $399,000.
  • Deposit insurance expenses increased by $400,000 to $370,000 due to premium increases related to asset growth.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 21.5% and 22.0% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  
Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $1.8 billion, an increase of $502.3 million or 39.6% from a year earlier. Gross loans at September 30, 2020 were $1.3 billion, up $268.5 million or 26.4% from a year earlier, and total deposits were $1.5 billion, an increase of $485.1 million or 49.1% from a year earlier.

Retail deposits (excluding brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 87.5% or $499.5 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Deposits increased $97.2 million due to the PPP loan program in 2020. Wholesale deposits decreased from $13.5 million at September 30, 2019 to $4.6 million at September 30, 2020 as we continue emphasizing core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.

About Select Bank & Trust Company

Select Bank & Trust has 22 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius (Charlotte area), Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Franklin, Goldsboro, Greenville, Highlands, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Sylva, and Wilmington; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Select Bank & Trust also operates three loan production offices in Wilson, Durham and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release and the accompanying tables are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar, or with names similar, to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included in the tables that accompany this release.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread, which include wide disruptions to business activity that may impact the financial strength of our borrowers; our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestures and consolidations; regulatory changes; changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on our net interest margin; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers’ ability to pay their debts when due, including the rapid rise in unemployment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

   
SELECT BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
                       
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)  
      (Dollars in thousands)
 		 
ASSETS                      
                       
Cash and due from banks   $ 25,068     $ 24,037     $ 20,030     $ 19,110     $ 20,052    
Interest-earning deposits in other banks   249,541       157,521       35,544       50,920       53,093    
Certificates of deposit     -       -       -       -       500    
Federal funds sold     8,046       9,726       11,673       9,047       10,728    
Investment securities available for sale, at Fair Value     87,434       62,958       64,738       72,367       76,941    
Loans held for sale     2,945       3,455       1,606       928       1,714    
Loans     1,283,457       1,249,999       1,039,514       1,029,975       1,014,928    
Allowance for loan losses     (13,561 )     (12,054 )     (10,586 )     (8,324 )     (8,056 )  
 NET LOANS   1,269,896       1,237,945       1,028,928       1,021,651       1,006,872    
                       
Accrued interest receivable     4,486       4,400       3,839       4,189       3,902    
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost     3,059       3,059       3,059       3,045       3,045    
Other non-marketable securities     718       718       718       719       719    
Foreclosed real estate     3,237       3,561       3,737       3,533       1,442    
Premises and equipment, net     20,883       20,893       17,868       17,791       18,150    
Right of use lease asset     8,756       8,953       8,414       8,596       8,776    
Bank owned life insurance     30,271       30,110       29,950       29,789       29,621    
Goodwill     41,914       41,914       24,579       24,579       24,579    
Core deposit intangible ("CDI")     1,677       1,856       1,431       1,610       1,803    
Other assets     14,015       7,854       7,380       7,202       7,697    
 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,771,946     $ 1,618,960     $ 1,263,494     $ 1,275,076     $ 1,269,634    
                       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Deposits:                      
   Demand   $ 408,209     $ 400,098     $ 250,031     $ 240,305     $ 243,889    
   Savings     51,629       52,597       41,815       43,128       43,355    
   Money market and NOW     610,275       495,609       306,051       280,145       283,414    
   Time     402,667       390,449       384,754       429,260       417,015    
 TOTAL DEPOSITS   1,472,780       1,338,753       982,651       992,838       987,673    
                       
Short-Term Debt     20,000       20,000       20,000       -       -    
Long-Term Debt     37,372       37,372       37,372       57,372       57,372    
Lease Liability     9,089       9,243       8,669       8,813       8,951    
Accrued interest payable     449       457       536       578       596    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   18,889       1,597       2,181       2,700       2,993    
 TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,558,579       1,407,422       1,051,409       1,062,301       1,057,585    
                       
Shareholders' Equity                      
Common stock     17,787       17,863       18,056       18,330       18,513    
Additional paid-in-capital     137,130       137,559       138,788       140,870       142,878    
Retained Earnings     56,917       54,460       53,779       52,675       49,634    
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust     (2,352 )     (2,553 )     (2,791 )     (2,815 )     (2,730 )  
Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust   2,352       2,553       2,791       2,815       2,730    
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,533       1,656       1,462       900       1,024    
 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   213,367       211,538       212,085       212,775       212,049    
                       
 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,771,946     $ 1,618,960     $ 1,263,494     $ 1,275,076     $ 1,269,634    
                       


   
SELECT BANCORP, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(Unaudited)  
                             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended  
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December
31, 2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
          (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts)        
INTEREST INCOME                            
   Loans $ 15,404   $ 14,086   $ 13,589     $ 14,124   $ 13,924     $ 54,605   $ 53,796    
   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks   54     33     168       258     581       1,838     1,618    
   Investments   367     381     421       434     503       2,003     1,421    
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   15,825     14,500     14,178       14,816     15,008       58,446     56,835    
                             
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Money market, NOW and savings deposits   891     648     348       420     433       1,616     1,339    
Time deposits   1,415     1,576     1,931       2,075     2,248       8,061     6,293    
Short-term debt   145     141     87       6     4       62     328    
Long-term debt   263     281     352       447     455       1,817     1,490    
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   2,714     2,646     2,718       2,948     3,140       11,556     9,450    
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME   13,111     11,854     11,460       11,868     11,868       46,890     47,385    
                             
PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES   1,638     1,933     2,273       302     231       438     (156 )  
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                            
FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES   11,473     9,921     9,187       11,566     11,637       46,452     47,541    
                             
NON-INTEREST INCOME                            
  Fees on the sale of mortgages   517     355     293       148     218       753     497    
  Gain on securities   -     -     -       -     48       48     -    
  Service charges on deposit accounts   257     206     338       303     308       1,161     1,124    
  Other fees and income   950     850     813       995     874       3,457     3,080    
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   1,724     1,411     1,444       1,446     1,448       5,419     4,701    
                             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                            
   Personnel   5,742     5,786     5,632       5,152     5,124       20,278     18,304    
   Occupancy and equipment   1,008     986     931       973     1,073       3,695     3,666    
   Deposit insurance   370     76     (12 )     19     (30 )     184     628    
   Professional Fees   399     451     372       503     518       1,886     1,394    
   CDI amortization   179     195     179       193     208       825     1,016    
   Merger/acquisition related expenses   7     709     39       171     128       406     1,826    
   Information systems   1,043     972     1,038       974     852       3,492     3,372    
   Foreclosed-related expenses   228     187     5       109     (9 )     140     115    
   Other   1,091     1,140     1,063       1,000     1,067       4,234     4,229    
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   10,067     10,502     9,247       9,094     8,931       35,140     34,550    
                             
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   3,130     830     1,384       3,918     4,154       16,731     17,692    
                             
INCOME TAXES   673     149     280       877     915       3,696     3,910    
NET INCOME $ 2,457   $ 681   $ 1,104     $ 3,041   $ 3,239     $ 13,035   $ 13,782    
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING                          
  Basic $ 0.14   $ 0.04   $ 0.06     $ 0.17   $ 0.17     $ 0.69   $ 0.87    
  Diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.04   $ 0.06     $ 0.16   $ 0.17     $ 0.68   $ 0.87    
                             
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON                            
Basic Outstanding Shares   17,847,913     18,013,863     18,255,351       18,414,393     19,028,572       19,016,808     15,812,585    
Diluted Outstanding Shares   17,866,822     18,030,136     18,287,064       18,460,118     19,073,235       19,063,237     15,877,633    
                             


   
Select Bancorp, Inc.               
Asset quality               
                             
                             
  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2018 		 
  (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts, unaudited)  
Non-accrual loans $ 7,695     $ 7,979     $ 7,201     $ 5,941     $ 9,083     $ 5,941     $ 7,257    
Accruing TDRs   6,044       6,420       5,619       6,207       6,477       6,207       4,378    
Total non-performing loans   13,739       14,399       12,820       12,148       15,560       12,148       11,635    
Foreclosed real estate   3,237       3,561       3,737       3,533       1,442       3,533       1,088    
Total non-performing assets $ 16,976     $ 17,960     $ 16,557     $ 15,681     $ 17,002     $ 15,681     $ 12,723    
                             
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 1,548     $ 1,326     $ 1,182     $ 1,231     $ 2,296     $ 1,231     $ 3,167    
Allowance for loan losses $ 13,561     $ 12,054     $ 10,586     $ 8,324     $ 8,056     $ 8,324     $ 8,669    
                             
Non-performing loans to period ending loans   1.07 %     1.15 %     1.23 %     1.18 %     1.53 %     1.18 %     1.18 %  
Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans   1.19 %     1.26 %     1.35 %     1.30 %     1.76 %     1.30 %     1.50 %  
Allowance for loans to period end loans   1.06 %     0.96 %     1.02 %     0.81 %     0.79 %     0.81 %     0.88 %  
Allowance for loans to non-performing loans   99 %     84 %     83 %     69 %     52 %     69 %     75 %  
Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets   80 %     67 %     64 %     53 %     47 %     53 %     68 %  
Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more   73 %     63 %     60 %     49 %     42 %     49 %     55 %  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.96 %     1.11 %     1.31 %     1.23 %     1.34 %     1.23 %     1.01 %  
Non-performing assets to accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total assets   1.05 %     1.19 %     1.40 %     1.33 %     1.52 %     1.33 %     1.26 %  
                             
                             
SELECT BANCORP, INC.               
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures               
($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)               
                             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended  
  September 30, 2020   June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018  
Net interest margin:                            
Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1) $ 13,141     $ 11,883     $ 11,489     $ 11,901     $ 11,903     $ 47,037     $ 47,535    
Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges   (455 )     (620 )     (105 )     (226 )     (210 )     (904 )     (3,051 )  
Net Interest Margin(2) (Non-GAAP) $ 12,686     $ 11,263     $ 11,384     $ 11,675     $ 11,693     $ 46,133     $ 44,484    
                             
Loans receivable interest income:                            
Loans receivable interest income $ 15,404     $ 14,086     $ 13,589     $ 14,124     $ 13,924     $ 54,645     $ 53,822    
Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges   (455 )     (620 )     (105 )     (226 )     (210 )     (904 )     (3,051 )  
Loans receivable interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 14,949     $ 13,466     $ 13,484     $ 13,898     $ 13,714     $ 53,741     $ 50,771    
                             
Acquired and non-acquired loans:                            
Acquired loans receivable $ 199,794     $ 213,466     $ 122,363     $ 129,595     $ 141,765     $ 129,595     $ 186,243    
Non-acquired loans receivable   1,083,663       1,036,533       917,151       900,380       873,163       900,380       799,797    
Total gross loans receivable $ 1,283,457     $ 1,249,999     $ 1,039,514     $ 1,029,975     $ 1,014,928     $ 1,029,975     $ 986,040    
% Acquired   15.6 %     17.1 %     11.8 %     12.6 %     14.0 %     12.6 %     18.9 %  
                             
Non-acquired loans   1,083,663       1,036,533       917,151       900,380       873,163       900,380       799,797    
Allowance for loan losses   13,561       12,054       10,586       8,324       8,056       8,324       8,669    
Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP)   1.25 %     1.16 %     1.15 %     0.92 %     0.92 %     0.92 %     1.08 %  
                             
Total gross loan receivable   1,283,457       1,249,999       1,039,514       1,029,975       1,014,928       1,029,975       986,040    
Allowance for loan losses   13,561       12,054       10,586       8,324       8,056       8,324       8,669    
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable   1.06 %     0.96 %     1.02 %     0.81 %     0.79 %     0.81 %     0.88 %  
                             
                             
                             
  For Periods Ended  
  September 30, 2020   June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018  
Tangible common equity                            
   Total shareholders' equity $ 213,367     $ 211,538     $ 212,085     $ 212,775     $ 212,049     $ 212,775     $ 209,611    
   Adjustment:                            
      Goodwill   41,914       41,914       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,579    
      Core deposit intangibles   1,677       1,856       1,431       1,610       1,803       1,610       2,085    
Tangible common equity $ 169,776     $ 167,768     $ 186,075     $ 186,586     $ 185,667     $ 186,586     $ 182,947    
Common shares outstanding(3)   17,786,552       17,862,554       18,055,692       18,330,058       18,513,078       18,330,058       19,311,505    
Book value per common share(4) $ 12.00     $ 11.84     $ 11.75     $ 11.61     $ 11.45     $ 11.61     $ 10.85    
Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 9.55     $ 9.39     $ 10.31     $ 10.18     $ 10.03     $ 10.18     $ 9.47    
                             
(1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis.                  
(2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments.
(3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options.                  
(4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
(5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by  the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.
                           
                             

 

Select Bancorp, Inc.                 
Selected Financial Information and Other Data   
($ in thousands, except per share data)      
                                 
  For the Quarter Ended   For the Year Ended  
                                 
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
    2020     2020     2020       2019       2019     2019     2018     2017    
                       
Summary of Operations:                            
Total interest income $ 15,825     $ 14,500     $ 14,178     $ 14,816     $ 15,008     $ 58,446     $ 56,835     $ 39,617    
Total interest expense   2,714       2,646       2,718       2,948       3,140       11,556       9,450       5,106    
Net interest income   13,111       11,854       11,460       11,868       11,868       46,890       47,385       34,511    
Provision for loan losses   1,638       1,933       2,273       302       231       438       (156 )     1,367    
Net interest income after provision   11,473       9,921       9,187       11,566       11,637       46,452       47,541       33,144    
Noninterest income   1,724       1,411       1,444       1,446       1,448       5,419       4,701       3,072    
Merger/acquisition related expenses   7       709       39       171       128       406       1,826       2,166    
Noninterest expense   10,060       9,793       9,208       8,923       8,803       34,734       32,724       25,153    
Income before income taxes   3,130       830       1,384       3,918       4,154       16,731       17,692       8,897    
Provision for income taxes   673       149       280       877       915       3,696       3,910       5,712    
Net Income   2,457       681       1,104       3,041       3,239       13,035       13,782       3,185    
Dividends on Preferred Stock   -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -    
Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,457     $ 681     $ 1,104     $ 3,041     $ 3,239     $ 13,035     $ 13,782     $ 3,185    
                                 
Share and Per Share Data:                                
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.14     $ 0.04     $ 0.06     $ 0.17     $ 0.17     $ 0.69     $ 0.87     $ 0.27    
Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.14     $ 0.04     $ 0.06     $ 0.16     $ 0.17     $ 0.68     $ 0.87     $ 0.27    
Book value per share $ 12.00     $ 11.84     $ 11.75     $ 11.61     $ 11.45     $ 11.61     $ 10.85     $ 9.72    
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 9.55     $ 9.39     $ 10.31     $ 10.18     $ 10.03     $ 10.18     $ 9.47     $ 7.72    
Ending shares outstanding   17,786,552       17,862,554       18,055,692       18,330,058       18,513,078       18,330,058       19,311,505       14,009,137    
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic   17,847,913       18,134,607       18,255,351       18,414,393       19,028,572       19,016,808       15,812,585       11,763,050    
Diluted   17,866,822       18,157,992       18,287,064       18,460,118       19,073,235       19,063,237       15,877,633       11,826,977    
                                 
Selected Performance Ratios:                                
Return on average assets(2)   0.58 %     0.18 %     0.35 %     0.95 %     0.99 %     1.03 %     1.12 %     0.35 %  
Return on average equity(2)   4.56 %     1.28 %     2.07 %     5.67 %     5.93 %     6.08 %     8.51 %     2.93 %  
Net interest margin   3.73 %     3.45 %     4.03 %     4.05 %     3.94 %     4.04 %     4.19 %     4.09 %  
Efficiency ratio (3)   67.82 %     73.83 %     71.36 %     67.02 %     66.11 %     66.40 %     62.83 %     66.93 %  
                                 
Period End Balance Sheet Data:                                
Gross loans $ 1,283,457     $ 1,249,999     $ 1,039,514     $ 1,029,975     $ 1,014,928     $ 1,029,975     $ 986,040     $ 982,626    
Total interest-earning assets   1,429,614       1,222,416       1,137,010       1,167,857       1,153,612       1,167,857       1,119,344       1,063,322    
Goodwill   41,914       41,914       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,579       24,904    
Core deposit intangible   1,677       1,856       1,431       1,610       1,803       1,610       2,085       3,101    
Total assets   1,771,946       1,618,960       1,263,494       1,275,076       1,269,634       1,275,076       1,258,525       1,194,135    
Deposits   1,472,780       1,338,753       982,651       992,838       987,673       992,838       980,427       995,044    
Short-term debt   20,000       20,000       20,000       -       -       -       7,000       28,279    
Long-term debt   37,372       37,372       37,372       57,372       57,372       57,372       57,372       19,372    
Shareholders' equity   213,367       211,538       212,085       212,775       212,049       212,775       209,611       136,115    
                                 
Selected Average Balances:                                
Gross Loans $ 1,255,027     $ 1,193,985     $ 1,020,630     $ 1,017,750     $ 1,013,331     $ 1,004,051     $ 987,634     $ 732,089    
Total interest-earning assets   1,403,106       1,321,172       1,147,631       1,166,758       1,197,266       1,164,149       1,119,344       813,773    
Core Deposit Intangible   1,743       1,529       1,507       1,680       1,878       1,812       2,547       640    
Total Assets   1,683,174       1,520,278       1,255,943       1,272,475       1,300,137       1,268,728       1,228,576       898,943    
Deposits   1,399,840       1,237,343       972,162       989,721       1,013,504       981,132       989,838       738,310    
Short-term debt   20,000       20,000       12,747       -       -       3,414       21,393       34,523    
Long-term debt   37,438       37,438       44,625       57,372       57,372       57,372       49,357       14,239    
Shareholders' equity   214,277       213,796       214,502       212,849       216,556       214,324       161,953       108,709    
                                 
Asset Quality Ratios:                                
Nonperforming loans (4) $ 13,739     $ 14,399     $ 12,820     $ 12,148     $ 15,560     $ 12,148     $ 11,635     $ 6,978    
Other real estate owned   3,237       3,561       3,737       3,533       1,442       3,533       1,088       1,258    
Allowance for loan losses   13,561       12,054       10,586       8,324       8,056       8,324       8,669       8,835    
Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans   1.07 %     1.15 %     1.23 %     1.18 %     1.53 %     1.18 %     1.18 %     0.71 %  
Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans   1.06 %     0.96 %     1.02 %     0.81 %     0.79 %     0.81 %     0.88 %     0.90 %  
Delinquency ratio (5)   0.17 %     0.22 %     0.43 %     0.34 %     0.09 %     0.34 %     0.19 %     0.48 %  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2)   0.04 %     0.16 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.19 %     0.08 %     0.00 %     0.13 %  
                                 
(1) Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.
(2) Annualized.                                
(3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.  
(4) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrual loans and accruing TDR loans.                  
(5) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.              
               

Mark A. Jeffries
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Office: 910-892-7080 and Direct: 910-897-3603
markj@SelectBank.com
SelectBank.com


Select Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Select Bancorp Announces New Stock Repurchase Plan