Select Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Total assets, deposits, and gross loans for the Company as of September 30, 2020 were $1.8 billion, $1.5 billion, and $1.3 billion, respectively, compared to total assets of $1.3 billion, total deposits of $987.7 million, and total loans of $1 billion as of the same date in 2019.

DUNN, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SLCT ) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $2.5 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.14, compared to net income of $3.2 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the comparative quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million compared to a provision for loan losses of $231,000 for the same period in 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses was primarily due to a specific reserve, loan growth and factors associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments of the Chief Executive Officer and Other Matters

William Hedgepeth, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated regarding the 3rd quarter of 2020, “We had a solid third quarter in spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon our company and earnings. In the last three quarters, we have been preparing for a ‘worst-case scenario’ should the pandemic linger and have a lasting impact on the economy that stretches beyond months or years. Although the bank, our customers and employees have learned to navigate the current state of affairs, there is still much uncertainty that lies ahead. We believe we are well-positioned and prepared to assist our customers further should that be required, with measures such as additional loan deferrals and the waiving of certain fees. Our capital, liquidity and asset quality are all strong and should enable us to overcome many challenges we may face until we emerge from this pandemic. We continue to realize efficiencies and improve our processes as we move forward. Our three newest branches in the western part of North Carolina (Franklin, Highlands, and Sylva) are integrating well and have become a great part of our branch network. We are so proud of the western North Carolina branch team members’ efforts over the past few months. Albeit challenging in this environment, they have done a fantastic job maintaining customer relationships and growing those markets.”

Other matters of interest to shareholders are:

The Company announced on October 2, 2020 a stock repurchase plan authorizing the repurchase of up to 875,000 outstanding shares of common stock.

Organic deposit growth was approximately $134.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Loans increased by approximately $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 in organic growth.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $11.9 million for the same period in 2019. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to growth, which was offset by a decreasing yield, a decrease in average securities balances and lower-yielding loans plus the reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and $1.2 billion for the same period in 2019. The yield on those assets decreased 48 basis points, from 4.98% in the third quarter of 2019 to 4.50% for the same period in 2020. This was primarily due to lower rates on recently originated loans and 1,249 Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans along with deferral modifications on loans due to COVID-19 on a comparative-quarter basis. When compared to the third quarter of 2020, average total interest-earning assets were $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2020. The yield on those assets increased 28 basis points, from 4.22% in the second quarter of 2020 to 4.50% for the third quarter of 2020.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $234.2 million, to $1.1 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $818.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Low-cost savings, NOW and money market deposits increased $275.2 million, while the cost of transactional deposits increased from 0.52% to 0.59%, or 7 basis points, year over year. The cost of total deposits decreased from 1.40% in the third quarter of 2019 to 0.92% in the third quarter of 2020 due to the decrease in the cost of time deposits. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.73% and net interest spread was 3.47%. In the third quarter of 2019, net interest margin was 3.94% and net interest spread was 3.46%.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million, based primarily on loan growth and adjustments to qualitative allowance factors. There was a 0.10% allowance applied to all loan pools for factors related to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, $129,000 of the $1.6 million provision was attributable to the impact COVID-19 on the reserve’s increase. When the pandemic began, we granted payment deferrals related to the impact of COVID-19 on approximately 497 commercial and consumer loans totaling approximately $240.2 million. As of the date of this release, there are approximately 129 loans totaling $85.7 million remaining on deferral. On a comparative-quarter basis, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $231,000 for the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $131,000 compared to net charge-offs of $478,000 in the third quarter of 2019. These charge-offs resulted in a net charge-off rate of 0.04% of average loans for the current quarter, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.19% in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1.7 million, an increase of $276,000 from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $51,000, to $257,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $308,000 for the third quarter in 2019. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $76,000 from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2020. Fees of $255,000 from presold mortgages and $262,000 from non-PPP SBA loans totaled $517,000 in the third quarter of 2020, which represented an increase of $299,000 from the $218,000 of fees in the third quarter of 2019. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the third quarter of 2020 but did have gains of $48,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expenses increased by $1.1 million to $10.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from $8.9 million for the same period in 2019. In general, most categories of non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to an increase in the number of branches. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the third quarter of 2020 versus the same period in 2019:

Personnel expenses increased $618,000 to $5.7 million, due to additional personnel primarily from branch acquisitions and the establishment of new branches.

Occupancy expenses decreased $65,000 to $1.0 million, primarily due to additional branches, repairs and maintenance.

Foreclosure-related expenses increased $237,000 to $228,000, due to write-down to fair value.

Core Deposit Intangible (“CDI”) expense decreased $29,000 to $195,000 due to amortization.

Information systems expense increased by $191,000 to $1.0 million due to increased expenses related to a new mobile banking platform, increased number of customer accounts and security cost for the core processing system.

Professional fees decreased by $119,000 to $399,000.

Deposit insurance expenses increased by $400,000 to $370,000 due to premium increases related to asset growth.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 21.5% and 22.0% for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.



Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $1.8 billion, an increase of $502.3 million or 39.6% from a year earlier. Gross loans at September 30, 2020 were $1.3 billion, up $268.5 million or 26.4% from a year earlier, and total deposits were $1.5 billion, an increase of $485.1 million or 49.1% from a year earlier.

Retail deposits (excluding brokered deposits and internet time deposits) grew at a rate of 87.5% or $499.5 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Deposits increased $97.2 million due to the PPP loan program in 2020. Wholesale deposits decreased from $13.5 million at September 30, 2019 to $4.6 million at September 30, 2020 as we continue emphasizing core deposit growth to replace wholesale deposits.

About Select Bank & Trust Company

Select Bank & Trust has 22 full-service offices in these North Carolina communities: Dunn, Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Cornelius (Charlotte area), Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Franklin, Goldsboro, Greenville, Highlands, Holly Springs (Raleigh area), Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Sylva, and Wilmington; in the following South Carolina communities: Blacksburg and Rock Hill; and in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Select Bank & Trust also operates three loan production offices in Wilson, Durham and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Select Bancorp, Inc.

Select Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina. The Company primarily conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Bank & Trust Company, a North Carolina-chartered commercial bank that provides a full suite of banking services through its offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SLCT”.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures we use to evaluate our performance and discuss in this release and the accompanying tables are identified as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of operations, balance sheet or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively either financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures or both.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar, or with names similar, to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; and (b) tangible book value per share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by shares of common stock outstanding. For tangible book value per share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our book value per share. A reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share is included in the tables that accompany this release.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, (i) statements regarding certain of our goals and expectations with respect to earnings, revenue, and expenses and the growth rate in such items, as well as other measures of economic performance, including statements relating to anticipated market share growth, and (ii) statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions. The actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements for various reasons, including, but not limited to: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to prevent its spread, which include wide disruptions to business activity that may impact the financial strength of our borrowers; our ability to manage growth or achieve it at all; substantial changes in financial markets; our ability to obtain the synergies and expense efficiencies anticipated from our acquisition activity and branch divestures and consolidations; regulatory changes; changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on our net interest margin; loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions; adverse economic conditions that impact our borrowers’ ability to pay their debts when due, including the rapid rise in unemployment associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in real estate values and the real estate market. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s SEC filings, including its periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, copies of which are available upon request from the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,068 $ 24,037 $ 20,030 $ 19,110 $ 20,052 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 249,541 157,521 35,544 50,920 53,093 Certificates of deposit - - - - 500 Federal funds sold 8,046 9,726 11,673 9,047 10,728 Investment securities available for sale, at Fair Value 87,434 62,958 64,738 72,367 76,941 Loans held for sale 2,945 3,455 1,606 928 1,714 Loans 1,283,457 1,249,999 1,039,514 1,029,975 1,014,928 Allowance for loan losses (13,561 ) (12,054 ) (10,586 ) (8,324 ) (8,056 ) NET LOANS 1,269,896 1,237,945 1,028,928 1,021,651 1,006,872 Accrued interest receivable 4,486 4,400 3,839 4,189 3,902 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost 3,059 3,059 3,059 3,045 3,045 Other non-marketable securities 718 718 718 719 719 Foreclosed real estate 3,237 3,561 3,737 3,533 1,442 Premises and equipment, net 20,883 20,893 17,868 17,791 18,150 Right of use lease asset 8,756 8,953 8,414 8,596 8,776 Bank owned life insurance 30,271 30,110 29,950 29,789 29,621 Goodwill 41,914 41,914 24,579 24,579 24,579 Core deposit intangible ("CDI") 1,677 1,856 1,431 1,610 1,803 Other assets 14,015 7,854 7,380 7,202 7,697 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,771,946 $ 1,618,960 $ 1,263,494 $ 1,275,076 $ 1,269,634 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 408,209 $ 400,098 $ 250,031 $ 240,305 $ 243,889 Savings 51,629 52,597 41,815 43,128 43,355 Money market and NOW 610,275 495,609 306,051 280,145 283,414 Time 402,667 390,449 384,754 429,260 417,015 TOTAL DEPOSITS 1,472,780 1,338,753 982,651 992,838 987,673 Short-Term Debt 20,000 20,000 20,000 - - Long-Term Debt 37,372 37,372 37,372 57,372 57,372 Lease Liability 9,089 9,243 8,669 8,813 8,951 Accrued interest payable 449 457 536 578 596 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,889 1,597 2,181 2,700 2,993 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,558,579 1,407,422 1,051,409 1,062,301 1,057,585 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 17,787 17,863 18,056 18,330 18,513 Additional paid-in-capital 137,130 137,559 138,788 140,870 142,878 Retained Earnings 56,917 54,460 53,779 52,675 49,634 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust (2,352 ) (2,553 ) (2,791 ) (2,815 ) (2,730 ) Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust 2,352 2,553 2,791 2,815 2,730 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,533 1,656 1,462 900 1,024 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 213,367 211,538 212,085 212,775 212,049 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,771,946 $ 1,618,960 $ 1,263,494 $ 1,275,076 $ 1,269,634





SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December

31, 2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 15,404 $ 14,086 $ 13,589 $ 14,124 $ 13,924 $ 54,605 $ 53,796 Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks 54 33 168 258 581 1,838 1,618 Investments 367 381 421 434 503 2,003 1,421 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 15,825 14,500 14,178 14,816 15,008 58,446 56,835 INTEREST EXPENSE Money market, NOW and savings deposits 891 648 348 420 433 1,616 1,339 Time deposits 1,415 1,576 1,931 2,075 2,248 8,061 6,293 Short-term debt 145 141 87 6 4 62 328 Long-term debt 263 281 352 447 455 1,817 1,490 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 2,714 2,646 2,718 2,948 3,140 11,556 9,450 NET INTEREST INCOME 13,111 11,854 11,460 11,868 11,868 46,890 47,385 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 1,638 1,933 2,273 302 231 438 (156 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 11,473 9,921 9,187 11,566 11,637 46,452 47,541 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees on the sale of mortgages 517 355 293 148 218 753 497 Gain on securities - - - - 48 48 - Service charges on deposit accounts 257 206 338 303 308 1,161 1,124 Other fees and income 950 850 813 995 874 3,457 3,080 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,724 1,411 1,444 1,446 1,448 5,419 4,701 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Personnel 5,742 5,786 5,632 5,152 5,124 20,278 18,304 Occupancy and equipment 1,008 986 931 973 1,073 3,695 3,666 Deposit insurance 370 76 (12 ) 19 (30 ) 184 628 Professional Fees 399 451 372 503 518 1,886 1,394 CDI amortization 179 195 179 193 208 825 1,016 Merger/acquisition related expenses 7 709 39 171 128 406 1,826 Information systems 1,043 972 1,038 974 852 3,492 3,372 Foreclosed-related expenses 228 187 5 109 (9 ) 140 115 Other 1,091 1,140 1,063 1,000 1,067 4,234 4,229 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,067 10,502 9,247 9,094 8,931 35,140 34,550 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,130 830 1,384 3,918 4,154 16,731 17,692 INCOME TAXES 673 149 280 877 915 3,696 3,910 NET INCOME $ 2,457 $ 681 $ 1,104 $ 3,041 $ 3,239 $ 13,035 $ 13,782 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.87 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.87 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON Basic Outstanding Shares 17,847,913 18,013,863 18,255,351 18,414,393 19,028,572 19,016,808 15,812,585 Diluted Outstanding Shares 17,866,822 18,030,136 18,287,064 18,460,118 19,073,235 19,063,237 15,877,633





Select Bancorp, Inc. Asset quality September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts, unaudited) Non-accrual loans $ 7,695 $ 7,979 $ 7,201 $ 5,941 $ 9,083 $ 5,941 $ 7,257 Accruing TDRs 6,044 6,420 5,619 6,207 6,477 6,207 4,378 Total non-performing loans 13,739 14,399 12,820 12,148 15,560 12,148 11,635 Foreclosed real estate 3,237 3,561 3,737 3,533 1,442 3,533 1,088 Total non-performing assets $ 16,976 $ 17,960 $ 16,557 $ 15,681 $ 17,002 $ 15,681 $ 12,723 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 1,548 $ 1,326 $ 1,182 $ 1,231 $ 2,296 $ 1,231 $ 3,167 Allowance for loan losses $ 13,561 $ 12,054 $ 10,586 $ 8,324 $ 8,056 $ 8,324 $ 8,669 Non-performing loans to period ending loans 1.07 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.18 % 1.53 % 1.18 % 1.18 % Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.35 % 1.30 % 1.76 % 1.30 % 1.50 % Allowance for loans to period end loans 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.88 % Allowance for loans to non-performing loans 99 % 84 % 83 % 69 % 52 % 69 % 75 % Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets 80 % 67 % 64 % 53 % 47 % 53 % 68 % Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more 73 % 63 % 60 % 49 % 42 % 49 % 55 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.96 % 1.11 % 1.31 % 1.23 % 1.34 % 1.23 % 1.01 % Non-performing assets to accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total assets 1.05 % 1.19 % 1.40 % 1.33 % 1.52 % 1.33 % 1.26 % SELECT BANCORP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures ($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net interest margin: Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1) $ 13,141 $ 11,883 $ 11,489 $ 11,901 $ 11,903 $ 47,037 $ 47,535 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (455 ) (620 ) (105 ) (226 ) (210 ) (904 ) (3,051 ) Net Interest Margin(2) (Non-GAAP) $ 12,686 $ 11,263 $ 11,384 $ 11,675 $ 11,693 $ 46,133 $ 44,484 Loans receivable interest income: Loans receivable interest income $ 15,404 $ 14,086 $ 13,589 $ 14,124 $ 13,924 $ 54,645 $ 53,822 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (455 ) (620 ) (105 ) (226 ) (210 ) (904 ) (3,051 ) Loans receivable interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 14,949 $ 13,466 $ 13,484 $ 13,898 $ 13,714 $ 53,741 $ 50,771 Acquired and non-acquired loans: Acquired loans receivable $ 199,794 $ 213,466 $ 122,363 $ 129,595 $ 141,765 $ 129,595 $ 186,243 Non-acquired loans receivable 1,083,663 1,036,533 917,151 900,380 873,163 900,380 799,797 Total gross loans receivable $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,039,514 $ 1,029,975 $ 1,014,928 $ 1,029,975 $ 986,040 % Acquired 15.6 % 17.1 % 11.8 % 12.6 % 14.0 % 12.6 % 18.9 % Non-acquired loans 1,083,663 1,036,533 917,151 900,380 873,163 900,380 799,797 Allowance for loan losses 13,561 12,054 10,586 8,324 8,056 8,324 8,669 Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 1.25 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 1.08 % Total gross loan receivable 1,283,457 1,249,999 1,039,514 1,029,975 1,014,928 1,029,975 986,040 Allowance for loan losses 13,561 12,054 10,586 8,324 8,056 8,324 8,669 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.88 % For Periods Ended September 30, 2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Tangible common equity Total shareholders' equity $ 213,367 $ 211,538 $ 212,085 $ 212,775 $ 212,049 $ 212,775 $ 209,611 Adjustment: Goodwill 41,914 41,914 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 Core deposit intangibles 1,677 1,856 1,431 1,610 1,803 1,610 2,085 Tangible common equity $ 169,776 $ 167,768 $ 186,075 $ 186,586 $ 185,667 $ 186,586 $ 182,947 Common shares outstanding(3) 17,786,552 17,862,554 18,055,692 18,330,058 18,513,078 18,330,058 19,311,505 Book value per common share(4) $ 12.00 $ 11.84 $ 11.75 $ 11.61 $ 11.45 $ 11.61 $ 10.85 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 9.55 $ 9.39 $ 10.31 $ 10.18 $ 10.03 $ 10.18 $ 9.47 (1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments. (3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options. (4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. (5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.

Select Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information and Other Data ($ in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2018 2017 Summary of Operations: Total interest income $ 15,825 $ 14,500 $ 14,178 $ 14,816 $ 15,008 $ 58,446 $ 56,835 $ 39,617 Total interest expense 2,714 2,646 2,718 2,948 3,140 11,556 9,450 5,106 Net interest income 13,111 11,854 11,460 11,868 11,868 46,890 47,385 34,511 Provision for loan losses 1,638 1,933 2,273 302 231 438 (156 ) 1,367 Net interest income after provision 11,473 9,921 9,187 11,566 11,637 46,452 47,541 33,144 Noninterest income 1,724 1,411 1,444 1,446 1,448 5,419 4,701 3,072 Merger/acquisition related expenses 7 709 39 171 128 406 1,826 2,166 Noninterest expense 10,060 9,793 9,208 8,923 8,803 34,734 32,724 25,153 Income before income taxes 3,130 830 1,384 3,918 4,154 16,731 17,692 8,897 Provision for income taxes 673 149 280 877 915 3,696 3,910 5,712 Net Income 2,457 681 1,104 3,041 3,239 13,035 13,782 3,185 Dividends on Preferred Stock - - - - - - - - Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,457 $ 681 $ 1,104 $ 3,041 $ 3,239 $ 13,035 $ 13,782 $ 3,185 Share and Per Share Data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 $ 0.87 $ 0.27 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.87 $ 0.27 Book value per share $ 12.00 $ 11.84 $ 11.75 $ 11.61 $ 11.45 $ 11.61 $ 10.85 $ 9.72 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 9.55 $ 9.39 $ 10.31 $ 10.18 $ 10.03 $ 10.18 $ 9.47 $ 7.72 Ending shares outstanding 17,786,552 17,862,554 18,055,692 18,330,058 18,513,078 18,330,058 19,311,505 14,009,137 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,847,913 18,134,607 18,255,351 18,414,393 19,028,572 19,016,808 15,812,585 11,763,050 Diluted 17,866,822 18,157,992 18,287,064 18,460,118 19,073,235 19,063,237 15,877,633 11,826,977 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.58 % 0.18 % 0.35 % 0.95 % 0.99 % 1.03 % 1.12 % 0.35 % Return on average equity(2) 4.56 % 1.28 % 2.07 % 5.67 % 5.93 % 6.08 % 8.51 % 2.93 % Net interest margin 3.73 % 3.45 % 4.03 % 4.05 % 3.94 % 4.04 % 4.19 % 4.09 % Efficiency ratio (3) 67.82 % 73.83 % 71.36 % 67.02 % 66.11 % 66.40 % 62.83 % 66.93 % Period End Balance Sheet Data: Gross loans $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,039,514 $ 1,029,975 $ 1,014,928 $ 1,029,975 $ 986,040 $ 982,626 Total interest-earning assets 1,429,614 1,222,416 1,137,010 1,167,857 1,153,612 1,167,857 1,119,344 1,063,322 Goodwill 41,914 41,914 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,579 24,904 Core deposit intangible 1,677 1,856 1,431 1,610 1,803 1,610 2,085 3,101 Total assets 1,771,946 1,618,960 1,263,494 1,275,076 1,269,634 1,275,076 1,258,525 1,194,135 Deposits 1,472,780 1,338,753 982,651 992,838 987,673 992,838 980,427 995,044 Short-term debt 20,000 20,000 20,000 - - - 7,000 28,279 Long-term debt 37,372 37,372 37,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 57,372 19,372 Shareholders' equity 213,367 211,538 212,085 212,775 212,049 212,775 209,611 136,115 Selected Average Balances: Gross Loans $ 1,255,027 $ 1,193,985 $ 1,020,630 $ 1,017,750 $ 1,013,331 $ 1,004,051 $ 987,634 $ 732,089 Total interest-earning assets 1,403,106 1,321,172 1,147,631 1,166,758 1,197,266 1,164,149 1,119,344 813,773 Core Deposit Intangible 1,743 1,529 1,507 1,680 1,878 1,812 2,547 640 Total Assets 1,683,174 1,520,278 1,255,943 1,272,475 1,300,137 1,268,728 1,228,576 898,943 Deposits 1,399,840 1,237,343 972,162 989,721 1,013,504 981,132 989,838 738,310 Short-term debt 20,000 20,000 12,747 - - 3,414 21,393 34,523 Long-term debt 37,438 37,438 44,625 57,372 57,372 57,372 49,357 14,239 Shareholders' equity 214,277 213,796 214,502 212,849 216,556 214,324 161,953 108,709 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans (4) $ 13,739 $ 14,399 $ 12,820 $ 12,148 $ 15,560 $ 12,148 $ 11,635 $ 6,978 Other real estate owned 3,237 3,561 3,737 3,533 1,442 3,533 1,088 1,258 Allowance for loan losses 13,561 12,054 10,586 8,324 8,056 8,324 8,669 8,835 Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans 1.07 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.18 % 1.53 % 1.18 % 1.18 % 0.71 % Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.02 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.81 % 0.88 % 0.90 % Delinquency ratio (5) 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.43 % 0.34 % 0.09 % 0.34 % 0.19 % 0.48 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2) 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.19 % 0.08 % 0.00 % 0.13 % (1) Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrual loans and accruing TDR loans. (5) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.

