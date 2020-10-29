 

Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2020 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $5,336 and $12,731 for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020.

Ronald Justice, President and CEO, stated “I remain extremely proud of our team.  Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they have remained committed to safely serving the needs of our customers and communities.  While the virus has presented many health and economic challenges, we are focused on enhancing long term shareholder value through consistent financial performance.”

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 12,070     $ 11,215     $ 11,070     $ 11,076     $ 11,240  
Interest expense   1,189     1,618     2,145     2,158     2,184  
Net interest income   10,881     9,597     8,925     8,918     9,056  
Provision for loan losses   1,109     2,001     1,542     436     422  
Noninterest income   5,159     5,292     4,513     2,129     2,262  
Noninterest expenses   8,218     7,809     7,686     7,415     6,608  
Federal income tax expense   1,377     1,036     858     644     873  
Net income   $ 5,336     $ 4,043     $ 3,352     $ 2,552     $ 3,415  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 1.14     $ 0.87     $ 0.72     $ 0.55     $ 0.73  
Dividends   $ 0.075     $ 0.075     $ 0.075     $ 0.07     $ 0.07  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 23.50     $ 22.44     $ 21.56     $ 20.87     $ 20.37  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 17.99     $ 18.95     $ 26.00     $ 25.50     $ 21.00  
Low   $ 16.80     $ 14.90     $ 12.55     $ 20.60     $ 20.45  
Close(1)   $ 16.93     $ 17.35     $ 15.50     $ 25.23     $ 21.00  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets   1.68 %   1.35 %   1.28 %   1.02 %   1.40 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   18.86 %   15.20 %   13.01 %   10.03 %   13.83 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   19.54 %   15.79 %   13.54 %   10.46 %   14.47 %
Efficiency ratio   51.23 %   52.45 %   57.20 %   67.12 %   58.38 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   3.97 %   3.94 %   4.47 %   4.66 %   4.85 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   0.63 %   0.91 %   1.28 %   1.36 %   1.42 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.58 %   3.37 %   3.61 %   3.75 %   3.91 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 78,179     $ 75,526     $ 76,312     $ 61,621     $ 62,351  
Gross loans   $ 1,060,885     $ 1,044,564     $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597  
Total assets   $ 1,284,845     $ 1,237,694     $ 1,071,180     $ 1,034,759     $ 978,046  
Total deposits   $ 1,061,470     $ 1,018,287     $ 883,837     $ 863,102     $ 801,101  
Borrowed funds   $ 96,217     $ 96,217     $ 71,500     $ 61,500     $ 69,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 114,081     $ 108,969     $ 104,828     $ 101,444     $ 99,142  
Net loans to total deposits   98.99 %   101.70 %   97.11 %   100.19 %   102.51 %
Common shares outstanding   4,691,142     4,680,920     4,675,499     4,664,369     4,658,722  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,264,105     $ 1,200,966     $ 1,049,245     $ 994,094     $ 971,074  
Earning assets   $ 1,210,274     $ 1,146,941     $ 997,089     $ 944,692     $ 920,857  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 750,281     $ 711,500     $ 672,564     $ 629,454     $ 611,804  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 112,565     $ 106,998     $ 103,646     $ 100,991     $ 97,958  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 108,655     $ 102,999     $ 99,558     $ 96,796     $ 93,650  
Earned common shares outstanding   4,673,629     4,664,946     4,659,279     4,652,569     4,646,835  
Unvested stock grants   14,208     14,208     13,481     9,947     9,967  
Total common shares outstanding   4,687,837     4,679,154     4,672,760     4,662,516     4,656,802  
ASSET QUALITY(1)                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.07 %   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.17 %   0.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.06 %   0.08 %   0.12 %   0.14 %   0.09 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.95 %   0.86 %   0.84 %   0.67 %   0.65 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets   15.57 %   15.06 %   14.42 %   14.03 %   14.42 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   14.40 %   14.00 %   13.56 %   13.33 %   13.73 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.77 %   12.34 %   11.91 %   11.64 %   11.96 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.86 %   9.90 %   10.97 %   11.20 %   11.22 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    


The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine month periods ended:

    9/30/2020   9/30/2019   9/30/2018   9/30/2017   9/30/2016
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 34,355     $ 32,465     $ 26,419     $ 21,246     $ 13,693  
Interest expense   4,952     6,469     3,901     2,181     1,758  
Net interest income   29,403     25,996     22,518     19,065     11,935  
Provision for loan losses   4,652     899     767     261      
Noninterest income   14,964     6,034     6,574     6,768     4,880  
Noninterest expenses   23,713     19,808     18,403     16,418     11,960  
Federal income tax expense   3,271     2,297     1,817     2,640     1,657  
Net income   $ 12,731     $ 9,026     $ 8,105     $ 6,514     $ 3,198  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 2.73     $ 1.94     $ 2.23     $ 1.80     $ 1.28  
Dividends   $ 0.23     $ 0.21     $ 0.18     $ 0.15     $ 0.35  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 23.50     $ 20.37     $ 16.91     $ 14.29     $ 13.78  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 26.00     $ 21.00     $ 23.00     $ 20.65     $ 15.00  
Low   $ 12.55     $ 20.05     $ 18.88     $ 15.10     $ 12.85  
Close(1)   $ 16.93     $ 21.00     $ 21.15     $ 18.45     $ 14.50  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets   1.45 %   1.27 %   1.32 %   1.22 %   0.91 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   15.79 %   12.73 %   17.29 %   16.24 %   12.60 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   16.40 %   13.35 %   18.77 %   17.52 %   12.60 %
Efficiency ratio   53.45 %   61.84 %   63.26 %   63.55 %   71.13 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.11 %   4.81 %   4.59 %   4.15 %   4.38 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   0.93 %   1.43 %   0.98 %   0.60 %   0.77 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.52 %   3.86 %   3.91 %   3.72 %   3.81 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 78,179     $ 62,351     $ 79,531     $ 67,155     $ 23,300  
Gross loans   $ 1,060,885     $ 826,597     $ 728,302     $ 628,552     $ 413,622  
Total assets   $ 1,284,845     $ 978,046     $ 909,901     $ 756,967     $ 500,551  
Total deposits   $ 1,061,470     $ 801,101     $ 766,587     $ 625,588     $ 418,849  
Borrowed funds   $ 96,217     $ 69,000     $ 74,000     $ 68,000     $ 44,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 114,081     $ 99,142     $ 66,340     $ 57,161     $ 35,048  
Net loans to total deposits   98.99 %   102.51 %   94.46 %   99.95 %   97.88 %
Common shares outstanding   4,691,142     4,658,722     3,645,402     3,631,576     2,543,832  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,171,415     $ 950,749     $ 820,481     $ 718,335     $ 467,720  
Earning assets   $ 1,118,093     $ 903,192     $ 772,111     $ 687,175     $ 417,673  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 711,449     $ 606,912     $ 528,165     $ 481,657     $ 283,548  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 107,711     $ 94,815     $ 62,662     $ 53,760     $ 33,891  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 103,712     $ 90,394     $ 57,732     $ 49,838     $ 33,891  
Earned common shares outstanding   4,665,951     4,641,084     3,638,123     3,618,889     2,506,250  
Unvested stock grants   13,966     9,907              
Total common shares outstanding   4,679,917     4,650,991     3,638,123     3,618,889     2,506,250  
ASSET QUALITY(1)                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.07 %   0.11 %   0.01 %   0.03 %   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.06 %   0.09 %   0.03 %   0.05 %   0.06 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.95 %   0.65 %   0.57 %   0.52 %   0.88 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets   15.57 %   14.42 %   11.31 %   10.92 %   12.96 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   14.40 %   13.73 %   10.73 %   10.41 %   12.06 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.77 %   11.96 %   8.77 %   8.23 %   8.61 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.86 %   11.22 %   8.90 %   9.26 %   10.08 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    


Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

    Quarter to Date
    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
GAAP net income   $ 5,336       $ 4,043       $ 3,352       $ 2,552       $ 3,415    
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Accretion on purchased loans   (144 )     (110 )     (180 )     (126 )     (189 )  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   72       71       71       89       88    
Amortization on acquired time deposits   5       5       5       7       7    
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights                     3       3    
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)   (67 )     (34 )     (104 )     (27 )     (91 )  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Net gain from COLI death benefit         (173 )                    
Prepayment penalties collected   (16 )     (12 )     (36 )     (42 )     (284 )  
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction               (578 )              
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments               (448 )              
Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment   (176 )     191       173                
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)   (192 )     6       (889 )     (42 )     (284 )  
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 5,077       $ 4,015       $ 2,359       $ 2,483       $ 3,040    
                     
GAAP net interest income   $ 10,881       $ 9,597       $ 8,925       $ 8,918       $ 9,056    
Accretion on purchased loans   (182 )     (139 )     (228 )     (160 )     (239 )  
Prepayment penalties collected   (20 )     (15 )     (46 )     (53 )     (360 )  
Amortization on acquired time deposits   6       6       6       9       9    
Adjusted net interest income   $ 10,685       $ 9,449       $ 8,657       $ 8,714       $ 8,466    
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 1.09       $ 0.86       $ 0.51       $ 0.53       $ 0.65    
Return on average assets   1.60   %   1.34   %   0.90   %   0.99   %   1.24   %
Return on average shareholders' equity   17.94   %   15.09   %   9.15   %   9.75   %   12.31   %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   18.59   %   15.68   %   9.53   %   10.18   %   12.88   %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   3.90   %   3.89   %   4.36   %   4.57   %   4.59   %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   0.63   %   0.91   %   1.28   %   1.37   %   1.43   %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.52   %   3.32   %   3.50   %   3.66   %   3.66   %


    Year to Date September 30   Variance
    2020   2019   Amount   %
GAAP net income   $ 12,731       $ 9,026       $ 3,705       41.05   %
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                
Accretion on purchased loans   (434 )     (509 )     75       (14.73 ) %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   214       267       (53 )     (19.85 ) %
Amortization on acquired time deposits   15       21       (6 )     (28.57 ) %
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights         9       (9 )     (100.00 ) %
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)   (205 )     (212 )     7       (3.30 ) %
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction   (578 )           (578 )     N/M
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments   (448 )           (448 )     N/M
Net gain from COLI death benefit   (173 )           (173 )     N/M
Prepayment penalties collected   (64 )     (307 )     243       (79.15 ) %
Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment   188             188       N/M
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)   (1,075 )     (307 )     (768 )     250.16   %
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 11,451       $ 8,507       $ 2,944       34.61   %
                 
GAAP net interest income   $ 29,403       $ 25,996       $ 3,407       13.11   %
Accretion on purchased loans   (549 )     (644 )     95       (14.75 ) %
Prepayment penalties collected   (81 )     (388 )     307       (79.12 ) %
Amortization on acquired time deposits   18       26       (8 )     (30.77 ) %
Adjusted net interest income   $ 28,791       $ 24,990       $ 3,801       15.21   %
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 2.45       $ 1.83       $ 0.62       33.88   %
Return on average assets   1.31   %   1.20   %       0.11   %
Return on average shareholders' equity   14.20   %   12.00   %       2.20   %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity   14.75   %   12.58   %       2.17   %
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on earning assets (FTE)   4.03   %   4.66   %       (0.63 ) %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities   0.93   %   1.44   %       (0.51 ) %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.45   %   3.71   %       (0.26 ) %


To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record the servicing assets of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale at fair value.  Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income.  As forward loan sales commitments and interest rate lock commitments were previously recorded at fair value, the nonrecurring item impact disclosed above represents the change in fair value of loans held for sale.  Subsequent to the adoption of Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109, changes in fair value related to mortgage banking are recurring in nature.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance    Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance    Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                                    
Total loans   $ 1,086,629     $ 11,701     4.28 %   $ 1,048,068     $ 10,788     4.14 %   $ 827,456     $ 10,639     5.10 %
Taxable investment securities   62,490     256     1.63 %   62,829     323     2.07 %   58,059     375     2.56 %
Nontaxable investment securities   15,822     101     2.54 %   11,449     84     2.95 %   9,482     72     3.01 %
Federal funds sold           %           %   16,546     89     2.13 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   41,845     9     0.09 %   21,314     5     0.09 %   6,164     35     2.25 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,488     24     2.74 %   3,281     33     4.05 %   3,150     45     5.67 %
Total earning assets   1,210,274     12,091     3.97 %   1,146,941     11,233     3.94 %   920,857     11,255     4.85 %
                                     
Nonearning assets                                    
Allowance for loan losses   (9,255 )           (7,753 )           (5,139 )        
Fixed assets   15,349             15,509             14,942          
Accrued income and other assets   47,737             46,269             40,414          
Total assets   $ 1,264,105             $ 1,200,966             $ 971,074          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 221,592     $ 144     0.26 %   $ 189,981     $ 249     0.53 %   $ 97,572     $ 244     0.99 %
Savings deposits   271,260     116     0.17 %   247,687     140     0.23 %   243,796     282     0.46 %
Time deposits   161,212     567     1.40 %   181,661     821     1.82 %   209,984     1,207     2.28 %
Borrowed funds   96,217     362     1.50 %   92,171     408     1.78 %   60,452     451     2.96 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   750,281     1,189     0.63 %   711,500     1,618     0.91 %   611,804     2,184     1.42 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest bearing deposits   388,904             371,320             253,292          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   12,355             11,148             8,020          
Shareholders' equity   112,565             106,998             97,958          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,264,105             $ 1,200,966             $ 971,074          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 10,902             $ 9,615             $ 9,071      
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.58 %           3.37 %           3.91 %



    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                        
Total loans   $ 1,004,477     $ 32,970     4.38 %   $ 808,159     $ 30,521     5.05 %
Taxable investment securities   60,760     932     2.05 %   68,219     1,396     2.74 %
Nontaxable investment securities   12,601     266     2.82 %   9,812     218     2.97 %
Federal funds sold   11,196     116     1.38 %   8,928     150     2.25 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   25,753     40     0.21 %   4,924     88     2.39 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,306     87     3.52 %   3,150     138     5.86 %
Total earning assets   1,118,093     34,411     4.11 %   903,192     32,511     4.81 %
                         
Nonearning assets                        
Allowance for loan losses   (7,610 )           (4,851 )        
Fixed assets   15,465             14,866          
Accrued income and other assets   45,467             37,542          
Total assets   $ 1,171,415             $ 950,749          
                         
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 194,058     $ 868     0.60 %   $ 82,161     $ 445     0.72 %
Savings deposits   250,045     455     0.24 %   243,135     898     0.49 %
Time deposits   182,786     2,441     1.78 %   221,903     3,746     2.26 %
Borrowed funds   84,560     1,188     1.88 %   59,713     1,380     3.09 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   711,449     4,952     0.93 %   606,912     6,469     1.43 %
                         
Noninterest bearing liabilities                        
Noninterest bearing deposits   341,642             243,523          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   10,613             5,499          
Shareholders' equity   107,711             94,815          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,171,415             $ 950,749          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 29,459             $ 26,042      
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.52 %           3.86 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2020   September 30, 2020
    Compared To   Compared To   Compared To
    June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019   September 30, 2019
    Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
     Volume    Rate   Net    Volume    Rate   Net    Volume    Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                                    
Total loans   $ 476     $ 437     $ 913     $ 9,669     $ (8,607 )   $ 1,062     $ 8,588     $ (6,139 )   $ 2,449  
Taxable investment securities   (2 )   (65 )   (67 )   166     (285 )   (119 )   (140 )   (324 )   (464 )
Nontaxable investment securities   81     (64 )   17     96     (67 )   29     66     (18 )   48  
Federal funds sold               (45 )   (44 )   (89 )   48     (82 )   (34 )
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents   4         4     206     (232 )   (26 )   137     (185 )   (48 )
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   12     (21 )   (9 )   28     (49 )   (21 )   11     (62 )   (51 )
Total changes in interest income   571     287     858     10,120     (9,284 )   836     8,710     (6,810 )   1,900  
                                     
Changes in interest expense                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   227     (332 )   (105 )   838     (938 )   (100 )   553     (130 )   423  
Savings deposits   73     (97 )   (24 )   189     (355 )   (166 )   41     (484 )   (443 )
Time deposits   (83 )   (171 )   (254 )   (240 )   (400 )   (640 )   (592 )   (713 )   (1,305 )
Borrowed funds   103     (149 )   (46 )   914     (1,003 )   (89 )   646     (838 )   (192 )
Total changes in interest expense   320     (749 )   (429 )   1,701     (2,696 )   (995 )   648     (2,165 )   (1,517 )
Net change in net interest income (FTE)   $ 251     $ 1,036     $ 1,287     $ 8,419     $ (6,588 )   $ 1,831     $ 8,062     $ (4,645 )   $ 3,417  


    Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Total earning assets   3.97 %   3.94 %   4.47 %   4.66 %   4.85 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   0.63 %   0.91 %   1.28 %   1.36 %   1.42 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.58 %   3.37 %   3.61 %   3.75 %   3.91 %


    Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Interest income   $ 12,070     $ 11,215     $ 11,070     $ 11,076     $ 11,240  
FTE adjustment   21     18     17     17     15  
Total interest income (FTE)   12,091     11,233     11,087     11,093     11,255  
Total interest expense   1,189     1,618     2,145     2,158     2,184  
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 10,902     $ 9,615     $ 8,942     $ 8,935     $ 9,071  



Noninterest Income

    Quarter to Date
    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans   $ 3,130     $ 2,644     $ 970     $ 650     $ 665  
Net mortgage servicing rights income   559     (163 )   (50 )   130     142  
Trust and investment services   464     321     389     337     395  
ATM and debit card income   460     394     355     399     418  
Mortgage servicing fees   293     270     262     256     243  
Service charges on deposit accounts   177     119     219     245     239  
Change in fair value of equity investments   2     7     749     (5 )   16  
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit       173              
Net gain on sales of commercial loans           668          
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments   (66 )   1,225     833          
Other income and fees   140     302     118     117     144  
Total noninterest income   $ 5,159     $ 5,292     $ 4,513     $ 2,129     $ 2,262  


    Year to Date September 30   Variance
    2020   2019   Amount   %
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans   $ 6,744     $ 1,282     $ 5,462     426.05   %
Net mortgage servicing rights income   346     493     (147 )   (29.82 ) %
Trust and investment services   1,174     1,182     (8 )   (0.68 ) %
ATM and debit card income   1,209     1,182     27     2.28   %
Mortgage servicing fees   825     684     141     20.61   %
Service charges on deposit accounts   515     695     (180 )   (25.90 ) %
Change in fair value of equity investments   758     51     707     1386.27   %
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit   173         173     N/M
Net gain on sales of commercial loans   668         668     N/M
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments   1,992         1,992     N/M
Other income and fees   560     465     95     20.43   %
Total noninterest income   $ 14,964     $ 6,034     $ 8,930     147.99   %


Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, and throughout 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing. While the interest rate environment is historically attractive for residential mortgage origination, the uncertainty that many consumers are facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic is expected to reduce residential mortgage originations. As such, gains from the sales of mortgage loans are expected to decline in future periods.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization and impairment. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recognized a reduction in MSR impairment of $222 as mortgage rates stabilized.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout the year.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is primarily due to a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges, as well as a temporary reduction in fees charged due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. 

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, resulting in a recognized gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales throughout the remainder of 2020.

Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits for the remainder of 2020.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. The Corporation now recognizes the value of servicing at the time of commitment, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $78 at January 1, 2020. The Corporation also elected the fair value option for its residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $436. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income. Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments will fluctuate with the Corporation's residential mortgage loan originations and interest rate fluctuations. As mortgage loan originations are expected to decline, the change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments is expected to decrease throughout the remainder of 2020.

Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.


Noninterest Expenses

    Quarter to Date
    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Total compensation   $ 4,531     $ 4,252     $ 4,248     $ 4,037     $ 3,530  
Furniture and equipment   614     618     610     575     497  
Professional services   524     571     522     582     494  
Data processing   503     535     442     362     405  
Occupancy   491     435     476     467     444  
Loan and collection   292     229     162     203     120  
Advertising and promotional   284     255     252     232     222  
ATM and debit card   109     92     108     98     109  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   91     90     90     113     112  
Telephone and communication   91     86     96     115     110  
FDIC insurance premiums   55     59     55     6     20  
Other general and administrative   633     587     625     625     545  
Total noninterest expenses   $ 8,218     $ 7,809     $ 7,686     $ 7,415     $ 6,608  


    Year to Date September 30   Variance
    2020   2019   Amount   %
Total compensation   $ 13,031     $ 10,909     $ 2,122     19.45   %
Furniture and equipment   1,842     1,423     419     29.44   %
Professional services   1,617     1,378     239     17.34   %
Data processing   1,480     1,054     426     40.42   %
Occupancy   1,402     1,307     95     7.27   %
Loan and collection   683     349     334     95.70   %
Advertising and promotional   791     676     115     17.01   %
ATM and debit card   309     304     5     1.64   %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   271     338     (67 )   (19.82 ) %
Telephone and communication   273     329     (56 )   (17.02 ) %
FDIC insurance premiums   169     138     31     22.46   %
Other general and administrative   1,845     1,603     242     15.10   %
Total noninterest expenses   $ 23,713     $ 19,808     $ 3,905     19.71   %


Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2020 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. The increase in expenses is a direct result of increased loan volume, as the current low interest rate environment has been attractive for borrowers. The Corporation may experience an increase in these expenses throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2020 as a result of the Corporation's re-branding strategy.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2020.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels for the remainder of 2020.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The credit was fully applied during the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation expects FDIC insurance premiums to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2020.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.


Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
ASSETS                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 75,032     $ 35,190     $ 71,140     $ 46,803     $ 37,572  
Total investment securities   78,179     75,526     76,312     61,621     62,351  
Loans held-for-sale   34,833     46,354     21,154     19,491     15,111  
Gross loans   1,060,885     1,044,564     865,577     870,555     826,597  
Less allowance for loan losses   10,100     8,991     7,250     5,813     5,413  
Net loans   1,050,785     1,035,573     858,327     864,742     821,184  
All other assets   46,016     45,051     44,247     42,102     41,828  
Total assets   $ 1,284,845     $ 1,237,694     $ 1,071,180     $ 1,034,759     $ 978,046  
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 1,061,470     $ 1,018,287     $ 883,837     $ 863,102     $ 801,101  
Total borrowed funds   96,217     96,217     71,500     61,500     69,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   13,077     14,221     11,015     8,713     8,803  
Total liabilities   1,170,764     1,128,725     966,352     933,315     878,904  
Total shareholders' equity   114,081     108,969     104,828     101,444     99,142  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,284,845     $ 1,237,694     $ 1,071,180     $ 1,034,759     $ 978,046  


    9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020   9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 39,842     113.22   %   $ 37,460     99.70 %
Total investment securities   2,653     3.51   %   15,828     25.39 %
Loans held-for-sale   (11,521 )   (24.85 ) %   19,722     130.51 %
Gross loans   16,321     1.56   %   234,288     28.34 %
Less allowance for loan losses   1,109     12.33   %   4,687     86.59 %
Net loans   15,212     1.47   %   229,601     27.96 %
All other assets   965     2.14   %   4,188     10.01 %
Total assets   $ 47,151     3.81   %   $ 306,799     31.37 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ 43,183     4.24   %   $ 260,369     32.50 %
Total borrowed funds         %   27,217     39.44 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   (1,144 )   (8.04 ) %   4,274     48.55 %
Total liabilities   42,039     1.96   %   291,860     17.37 %
Total shareholders' equity   5,112     4.69   %   14,939     15.07 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 47,151     3.81   %   $ 306,799     31.37 %


Cash and cash equivalents

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Cash and cash equivalents                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 22,108     $ 20,369     $ 33,312     $ 17,754       $ 21,808    
Interest bearing   52,924     14,821     37,828     6,049       6,764    
Federal funds sold               23,000       9,000    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 75,032     $ 35,190     $ 71,140     $ 46,803       $ 37,572    
                     
    9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020       9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and cash equivalents                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 1,739     8.54 %       $ 300       1.38   %
Interest bearing   38,103     257.09 %       46,160       682.44   %
Federal funds sold       N/M       (9,000 )     (100.00 ) %
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 39,842     113.22 %       $ 37,460       99.70   %


Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 75,032     $ 35,190     $ 71,140     $ 46,803     $ 37,572  
Unpledged investment securities   58,739     52,647     51,889     40,094     40,675  
FHLB borrowing availability   97,500     97,500     42,500     52,500     45,000  
Federal funds purchased lines of credit   21,500     21,500     17,500     17,500     17,500  
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window   10,000     10,000     10,000     10,000     10,000  
PPPLF   206,343     202,184              
Total liquidity sources   $ 469,114     $ 419,021     $ 193,029     $ 166,897     $ 150,747  


Total investment securities

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 19,311     $ 21,339       $ 23,610     $ 18,867     $ 22,854    
State and municipal   15,729     14,115       10,657     10,691     10,194    
Mortgage backed residential   20,886     12,335       10,176     10,748     6,227    
Certificates of deposit   5,921     6,665       8,644     6,659     7,155    
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   11,141     15,736       18,288     9,527     10,826    
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities   2,099     2,242       1,735     1,092     1,048    
Total available-for-sale   75,087     72,432       73,110     57,584     58,304    
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   1,977     1,981       2,091     2,096     2,100    
Equity securities   1,115     1,113       1,111     1,941     1,947    
Total investment securities   $ 78,179     $ 75,526       $ 76,312     $ 61,621     $ 62,351    
                     
    9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020       9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ (2,028 )   (9.50 ) %       $ (3,543 )   (15.50 ) %
State and municipal   1,614     11.43   %       5,535     54.30   %
Mortgage backed residential   8,551     69.32   %       14,659     235.41   %
Certificates of deposit   (744 )   (11.16 ) %       (1,234 )   (17.25 ) %
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   (4,595 )   (29.20 ) %       315     2.91   %
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities   (143 )   (6.38 ) %       1,051     100.29   %
Total available-for-sale   2,655     3.67   %       16,783     28.79   %
Held-to-maturity state and municipal   (4 )   (0.20 ) %       (123 )   (5.86 ) %
Equity securities   2     0.18   %       (832 )   (42.73 ) %
Total investment securities   $ 2,653     3.51   %       $ 15,828     25.39   %


The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2020 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 16,380     $ 2,931     $     $     $     $ 19,311  
State and municipal   2,509     6,049     5,089     2,082         15,729  
Mortgage backed residential                   20,886     20,886  
Certificates of deposit   1,731     4,190                 5,921  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                   11,141     11,141  
Total amortized cost   $ 20,620     $ 13,170     $ 5,089     $ 2,082     $ 32,027     $ 72,988  
Fair value   $ 20,757     $ 14,024     $ 5,308     $ 2,375     $ 32,623     $ 75,087  

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2020 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
State and municipal   $ 414     $ 1,113     $ 370     $ 80     $     $ 1,977  
Fair value   $ 419     $ 1,160     $ 398     $ 86     $     $ 2,063  


Throughout 2019, yields on bonds that met the Corporation's investment standards declined significantly. As such, the Corporation did not replace the majority of maturing investments in 2019. However, an influx of liquidity in late 2019 and into 2020 led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin and generate additional net interest income. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of September 30, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:

    Book Value   Fully Taxable Equivalent Weighted Average Yield
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 10,388     0.46 %
State and municipal   6,274     1.72 %
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies   7,103     1.59 %
Certificates of deposit   496     1.01 %
Mortgage backed residential   13,176     1.26 %
Held-to-maturity state and municipal       %
Total   $ 37,437     1.17 %


Loans held-for-sale

Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is likely to decrease throughout the remainder of 2020, the balance of loans HFS will also likely decline.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation opted to recognize loans HFS at fair value which represents the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Commercial   $ 271,113     $ 260,440       $ 67,731     $ 71,689     $ 63,747    
Commercial real estate   483,275       469,039       462,561     455,289     420,127    
Total commercial loans   754,388       729,479       530,292     526,978     483,874    
Residential mortgage   261,375       268,295       285,392     292,946     291,401    
Home equity   39,456       40,114       43,222     41,987     43,061    
Total residential real estate loans   300,831       308,409       328,614     334,933     334,462    
Consumer   5,666       6,676       6,671     8,644     8,261    
Gross loans   1,060,885       1,044,564       865,577     870,555     826,597    
Allowance for loan losses   (10,100 )     (8,991 )     (7,250 )   (5,813 )   (5,413 )  
Loans, net   $ 1,050,785     $ 1,035,573       $ 858,327     $ 864,742     $ 821,184    
                     
    9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020       9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial   $ 10,673       4.10   %       $ 207,366     325.30   %
Commercial real estate   14,236       3.04   %       63,148     15.03   %
Total commercial loans   24,909       3.41   %       270,514     55.91   %
Residential mortgage   (6,920 )     (2.58 ) %       (30,026 )   (10.30 ) %
Home equity   (658 )     (1.64 ) %       (3,605 )   (8.37 ) %
Total residential real estate loans   (7,578 )     (2.46 ) %       (33,631 )   (10.06 ) %
Consumer   (1,010 )     (15.13 ) %       (2,595 )   (31.41 ) %
Gross loans   16,321       1.56   %       234,288     28.34   %
Allowance for loan losses   (1,109 )     12.33   %       (4,687 )   86.59   %
Loans, net   $ 15,212       1.47   %       $ 229,601     27.96   %


The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   $ 270,174     $ 259,384     $ 66,524     $ 70,322     $ 61,970  
Commercial real estate   469,353     452,084     446,713     436,626     400,470  
Residential mortgage   257,395     263,997     280,265     286,635     285,499  
Home equity   37,022     37,663     40,459     39,023     39,586  
Consumer   5,477     6,445     6,391     8,330     7,902  
Subtotal   1,039,421     1,019,573     840,352     840,936     795,427  
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial                    
Commercial real estate   2,204     3,290     1,658     1,668     1,677  
Residential mortgage   655     663     672     1,362     631  
Home equity                   240  
Consumer   3     3     5          
Subtotal   2,862     3,956     2,335     3,030     2,548  
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   910     1,057     1,204     1,362     1,753  
Commercial real estate   11,368     13,293     13,630     16,346     17,194  
Residential mortgage   2,335     2,683     3,459     3,911     4,139  
Home equity   2,415     2,432     2,743     2,943     3,213  
Consumer   185     226     273     314     358  
Subtotal   17,213     19,691     21,309     24,876     26,657  
Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial                    
Commercial real estate                    
Residential mortgage   55         58     58     61  
Home equity                    
Consumer                    
Subtotal   55         58     58     61  
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality                    
Commercial   29     (1 )   3     5     24  
Commercial real estate   350     372     560     649     786  
Residential mortgage   935     952     938     980     1,071  
Home equity   19     19     20     21     22  
Consumer   1     2     2         1  
Subtotal   1,334     1,344     1,523     1,655     1,904  
Gross Loans   $ 1,060,885     $ 1,044,564     $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597  
                     
Total originated loans   $ 1,042,283     $ 1,023,529     $ 842,687     $ 843,966     $ 797,975  
Total acquired loans   18,602     21,035     22,890     26,589     28,622  
Gross loans   $ 1,060,885     $ 1,044,564     $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597  


The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   $ 632     $ 535     $ 478     $ 358     $ 301  
Commercial real estate   5,113     4,564     3,609     2,790     2,539  
Residential mortgage   3,281     3,080     2,442     1,917     1,820  
Home equity   416     353     280     195     198  
Consumer   101     102     89     87     87  
Subtotal   9,543     8,634     6,898     5,347     4,945  
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial                    
Commercial real estate   289     100     111     127     26  
Residential mortgage   5     5     6     128     27  
Home equity                   213  
Consumer   3     3     5          
Subtotal   297     108     122     255     266  
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial   1     1     1     1     2  
Commercial real estate   7     9     7     5     5  
Residential mortgage   9     9     9     8     9  
Home equity   18     15     14     12     13  
Consumer                    
Subtotal   35     34     31     26     29  
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality                    
Commercial                    
Commercial real estate   32     22     39     34     31  
Residential mortgage   189     189     156     147     137  
Home equity   4     4     4     4     5  
Consumer                    
Subtotal   225     215     199     185     173  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 10,100     $ 8,991     $ 7,250     $ 5,813     $ 5,413  
                     
Total originated loans   $ 9,840     $ 8,742     $ 7,020     $ 5,602     $ 5,211  
Total acquired loans   260     249     230     211     202  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 10,100     $ 8,991     $ 7,250     $ 5,813     $ 5,413  


Commercial   $ 633     $ 536     $ 479     $ 359     $ 303  
Commercial real estate   5,441     4,695     3,766     2,956     2,601  
Residential mortgage   3,484     3,283     2,613     2,200     1,993  
Home equity   438     372     298     211     429  
Consumer   104     105     94     87     87  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 10,100     $ 8,991     $ 7,250     $ 5,813     $ 5,413  


The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Accruing interest                    
Current   $ 1,058,437     $ 1,042,589     $ 862,581     $ 867,901     $ 824,587  
Past due 30-89 days   1,703     948     2,152     1,213     1,089  
Past due 90 days or more   86     361     166     239     209  
Total accruing interest   1,060,226     1,043,898     864,899     869,353     825,885  
Nonaccrual   659     666     678     1,202     712  
Total loans   $ 1,060,885     $ 1,044,564     $ 865,577     $ 870,555     $ 826,597  
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status   $ 2,448     $ 1,975     $ 2,996     $ 2,654     $ 2,010  


The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Nonaccrual loans   $ 659     $ 666     $ 678     $ 1,202     $ 712  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   86     361     166     239     209  
Total nonperforming loans   745     1,027     844     1,441     921  
Other real estate owned           400          
Total nonperforming assets   $ 745     $ 1,027     $ 1,244     $ 1,441     $ 921  


The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.07 %   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.17 %   0.11 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.06 %   0.08 %   0.12 %   0.14 %   0.09 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans   0.95 %   0.86 %   0.84 %   0.67 %   0.65 %


The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Net unamortized discount on purchased loans   $ 877     $ 1,058     $ 1,233     $ 1,462     $ 1,626  

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has grown its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards.  Included in the increase in commercial loans were $211,060 of PPP loans.

Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of COVID-19 on the loan portfolio. This uncertainty resulted in the Corporation increasing the ALLL by $4,287, or 73.75%, since December 31, 2019. Management will continue to monitor the loan portfolio to ensure that the ALLL remains at an appropriate level.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Commercial   $ 166     $ 171     $ 214     $ 228     $ 204  
Commercial real estate   672     654     644     641     605  
Total commercial loans   321     325     513     514     481  
Residential mortgage   180     177     194     198     200  
Home equity   45     45     46     44     45  
Total residential real estate loans   129     128     137     138     139  
Consumer   22     25     26     32     31  
Gross loans   $ 215     $ 213     $ 234     $ 234     $ 225  


COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

The communities which the Corporation serves were not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Corporation  has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.

The Corporation considers the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 3 months.

In regards to commercial loan modifications, loan officers are contacting the borrowers to determine an appropriate strategy for the next 3 months. If an additional 3 months of principal deferral is warranted, the Corporation is generally collecting accrued interest.

Portfolio residential mortgage loans may have their deferral extended an additional 3 months if the borrower is experiencing a hardship. If the borrower has an escrow established, the Corporation is generally continuing to collect escrow payments.

The Corporation also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications granted by the Corporation as of September 30, 2020:

    Number of Modifications   Outstanding Balance
Commercial   11     $ 3,020  
Commercial real estate   30     24,169  
Total commercial loan modifications   41     27,189  
Portfolio residential mortgage loans   92     20,591  
Home equity   11     645  
Total residential real estate loan modifications   103     21,236  
Consumer   3     25  
Total portfolio modifications   147     $ 48,450  
         
Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC   101     $ 20,195  


The Corporation was extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation funded 1,370 loans with outstanding balances totaling $211,060.  The SBA is expected to begin processing applications for forgiveness of PPP loans in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Corporation generated $6,738 in fees from the SBA through the PPP loan program. The income will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans, which were originated with 24 and 60 month terms. As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation has recognized $2,361 in income, with $4,377 remaining as unearned income.

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

    9/30/2020   6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019
Premises and equipment, net   $ 15,267     $ 15,323       $ 15,533     $ 15,245     $ 15,443    
Corporate owned life insurance   10,225       10,115       10,380     10,316       10,248    
Accrued interest receivable   5,645       5,266       3,124     2,877       2,954    
Mortgage servicing rights   4,376       3,816       3,980     4,030       3,900    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,488       3,488       3,150     3,150       3,150    
Goodwill   3,219       3,219       3,219     3,219       3,219    
Derivatives   1,772       1,311       1,063     125       172    
Core deposit intangibles   632       722       812     902       1,015    
Right-of-use assets   387       409       432     475       105    
Other real estate owned               400              
                                       
Other assets   1,005       1,382       2,154     1,763       1,622    
All other assets   $ 46,016     $ 45,051       $ 44,247     $ 42,102     $ 41,828    
                     
    9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020       9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Premises and equipment, net   $ (56 )   (0.37 ) %       $ (176 )   (1.14 ) %
Corporate owned life insurance   110     1.09   %       (23 )   (0.22 ) %
Accrued interest receivable   379     7.20   %       2,691     91.10   %
Mortgage servicing rights   560     14.68   %       476     12.21   %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock         %       338     10.73   %
Goodwill         %             %
Derivatives   461     35.16