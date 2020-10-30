 

DGAP-News Haier Smart Home publishes Third Quarter Report: Results far beyond Expectations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.10.2020, 08:00  |  65   |   |   

DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Haier Smart Home publishes Third Quarter Report: Results far beyond Expectations

30.10.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Haier Smart Home publishes Third Quarter Report: Results far beyond Expectations

- Profit increased by 38% in third quarter

- Operating Revenue and Profit outperformed its Peers

- Significant increase in growth of overseas market

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 30 October 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9, "Haier Smart Home" or the "Company") one of the listed subsidiaries of Haier Group, published its third quarter report for fiscal 2020 on 29 October 2020. In the first three quarters of 2020, the Company achieved a revenue of RMB 154.4 billion and a net profit attributable to owners of the Parent Company of RMB 6.3 billion. The net profit attributable to owners of the Parent Company after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss amounted to RMB 4.1 billion.

In particular, the performance in the third quarter was outstanding. The revenue of the Company amounted to RMB 58.7 billion, representing an increase of 17% YoY; the net profit attributable to owners of the Parent Company increased by 38% to RMB 3.5 billion compared to the third quarter of last year. Furthermore, net profit attributable to owners of the Parent Company after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss amounted to RMB 1.5 billion. This was an increase of 43% YoY.

The Company experienced a heterogeneous development throughout the first three quarters of 2020. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the growth rate slowed down in the first quarter. On the other side, the rapid adjustment of the corporate strategy in the second quarter ushered in a turning point of the business results. The fast recovery in the second quarter accelerated significantly in the third quarter. As a result, Haier Smart Home showed a much higher growth in sales than the industry on average. At the same time, both profit growth and earning quality far exceeded the market expectations.

Seite 1 von 7
Haier Smart Home Ltd. Registered (D) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD: Wie Apple nur für Haushaltsgeräte.....WKN A2JM2W
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe im 1. Quartal 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Zur Weiterentwicklung feuerhemmender Beschichtungen wird FGR mit TPR2 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj contemplating conversion into SE
DGAP-News: CytoTools startet Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro in Europa
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart decided to resign from his mandate as CEO at Continental prior ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG executes capital increase from authorized capital
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home übertrifft die Erwartungen im dritten Quartal deutlich (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home übertrifft die Erwartungen im dritten Quartal deutlich

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
226
HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD: Wie Apple nur für Haushaltsgeräte.....WKN A2JM2W
03.01.20
15
Haier Smart Home: „Die Aktie wird künftig eine Siegeraktie sein“