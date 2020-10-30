Festi Publication of Q3 2020 results on 4 November 2020
Festi will publish the Q3 2020 results after the closing of markets on Wedneday 4 November 2020.
The results will be presented Thursday 5 November 2020 via video conference due to the congregation ban in force. The presentation will start at 8:30. Registration for participation is possible at https://origo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hHJK_5-cSLquAMAub24JAg
Eggert Kristófersson CEO of Festi will present the results and answer questions.
Presentation materials will be accessible after the meeting at Festi‘s website www.festi.is/fjarfestatengsl
