UPDATE – Liquidia to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 6, 2020

Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call November 9, 2020 at 8:00a.m. ET

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT technology, today announced that third quarter 2020 financial results will be reported on Friday, November 6, 2020. The company will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 7617005. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Liquidia website.