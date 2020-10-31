UPDATE – Liquidia to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on November 6, 2020
Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call November 9, 2020 at 8:00a.m. ET
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT technology, today announced that third quarter 2020 financial results will be reported on Friday, November 6, 2020. The company will
host a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.
The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-707-8711 (domestic) or 1-857-270-6219 (international) and entering the conference code: 7617005. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Liquidia website.
About Liquidia
Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.
Contact Information
Investors:
Jason Adair
Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
jason.adair@liquidia.com
Media:
Michael Parks
Corporate Communications
484.356.7105
michael.parks@liquidia.com
