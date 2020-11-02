Lagardère Finalises the Sale of Lagardère Studios to Mediawan
Regulatory News:
As part of its strategic refocusing, and as announced on 22 June 2020, the Lagardère group (Paris:MMB) finalised the sale of Lagardère Studios to Mediawan on 30 October.
***
Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs over 30,000 people and generated revenue of €7,211 million in 2019.
In 2018, the Group launched its strategic refocusing around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion, Foodservice).
The Group’s operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.
Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.
www.lagardere.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201101005036/en/Lagardere SCA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare