 

Lagardère Finalises the Sale of Lagardère Studios to Mediawan

As part of its strategic refocusing, and as announced on 22 June 2020, the Lagardère group (Paris:MMB) finalised the sale of Lagardère Studios to Mediawan on 30 October.

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs over 30,000 people and generated revenue of €7,211 million in 2019.
In 2018, the Group launched its strategic refocusing around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion, Foodservice).
The Group’s operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.
Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.
www.lagardere.com

