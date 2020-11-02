 

G4S plc Notification of Major Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 12:58  |  39   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: G4S PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii: Obligation to return / right to recall  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
City and country of registered office (if applicable) ZURICH, SWITZERLAND
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 28/10/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30/10/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.004%   8.004% 1,551,594,436
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		Not  applicable   Not applicable  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
ORD
GB00BKXP5L71 		  124,134,016   8.004%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 124,134,016 8.004%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 

 
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		 
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Credit Suisse Group AG      
Credit Suisse AG      
Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch      
       
Credit Suisse Group AG      
Credit Suisse AG

  		     
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Limited      
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG      
Credit Suisse Funds AG      
       
Credit Suisse Group AG      
Credit Suisse AG

  		     
Credit Suisse Holdings(USA), Inc      
Credit Suisse USA, Inc      
CSAM American Holdings Corp      
Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC      
       
Credit Suisse Group AG      
Credit Suisse AG

  		     
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd      
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG      
Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A.      
       
Credit Suisse Group AG      
Credit Suisse AG

  		     
Credit Suisse International 6.277%   6.277%
       
 

 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completion London, England
Date of completion 30/10/2020

G4S Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:57 Uhr
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholding
29.10.20
G4S plc: G4S Shareholders Advised to Reject GardaWorld Inadequate Offer
28.10.20
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC: Form 8 Opening Position Disclosure
19.10.20
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
18.10.20
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
15.10.20
G4S plc: Changes to Board Committee Membership
14.10.20
G4S plc: Continued resilient trading and contract win performance for the first nine months of 2020
13.10.20
G4S plc: Updated Financial Calendar for 2020
09.10.20
Statement Regarding Press Speculation
07.10.20
G4S Response to GardaWorld Announcement of 6 October 2020