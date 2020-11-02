Quad Completes Divestiture of Its Book Manufacturing Platform

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”) today announced that it has sold its two remaining Book manufacturing facilities in Fairfield, Penn., and Martinsburg, W.Va., to Berryville Graphics, a division of Bertelsmann Printing Group USA, a leader in hard cover, mass market, trade and digest books, components and specialty finishing. The transaction closed on October 31, 2020. Quad will use proceeds from the sale to pay down debt.

“Quad is pleased to find two great buyers for our Book business, and we thank our employees in our Book plants for their patience and professionalism throughout the entire sale process,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President & CEO of Quad. “We continue our strategic focus on where we can provide the greatest value to our clients, which is through our unique integrated marketing solutions offering. Clients benefit from increased marketing spend effectiveness because of our ability to reduce the complexities of working with multiple agency partners and our process efficiencies. Truly, we are creating a better way for our clients by integrating strategy, creative and execution across all channels.”

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C. served as legal advisor to Quad.

