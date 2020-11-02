 

Quad Completes Divestiture of Its Book Manufacturing Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 13:00  |  56   |   |   

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad” or the “Company”) today announced that it has sold its two remaining Book manufacturing facilities in Fairfield, Penn., and Martinsburg, W.Va., to Berryville Graphics, a division of Bertelsmann Printing Group USA, a leader in hard cover, mass market, trade and digest books, components and specialty finishing. The transaction closed on October 31, 2020. Quad will use proceeds from the sale to pay down debt.

With this transaction, Quad has completed the full divestiture of its Book manufacturing platform – part of a previously announced strategic decision to optimize its product portfolio. In July, the company sold its only other book manufacturing facility in Versailles, Ky., to CJK Group, Inc.

“Quad is pleased to find two great buyers for our Book business, and we thank our employees in our Book plants for their patience and professionalism throughout the entire sale process,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President & CEO of Quad. “We continue our strategic focus on where we can provide the greatest value to our clients, which is through our unique integrated marketing solutions offering. Clients benefit from increased marketing spend effectiveness because of our ability to reduce the complexities of working with multiple agency partners and our process efficiencies. Truly, we are creating a better way for our clients by integrating strategy, creative and execution across all channels.”

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C. served as legal advisor to Quad.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our current expectations about the Company’s future results, financial condition, sales, earnings, free cash flow, margins, objectives, goals, strategies, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates, prospects, projections and outlook of the Company and can generally be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “foresee,” “project,” “believe,” “continue” or the negatives of these terms, variations on them and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control.

Seite 1 von 3
Quad/Graphics Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Quad to Host Investors and Analysts Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results