- Increase in adoption of thermally treated wood, upsurge in consciousness toward outdoor remodeling, and growth in popularity of outdoor entertaining areas among residential end users propel the growth of the global outdoor flooring market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Outdoor flooring Market by Material Type (Wood & Laminate, Ceramic, Synthetic fiber & fabric, and Others), Flooring Type (Non-Resilient, and Resilient), Construction Type (New construction, and Renovation), and End User (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global outdoor flooring market garnered $16.55 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.07 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.